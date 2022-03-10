Rock Ridge’s $34 million Laurentian Elementary completed

EVELETH – Kraus-Anderson Duluth recently completed construction of Laurentian Elementary, a new $34 million school located at 1409 Progress Parkway in Eveleth, according to a news release from K-A.
The school is part of Rock Ridge Public School’s massive building project following the consolidation of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts into the Rock Ridge School District.
Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, the new 89,000-square-foot Laurentian Elementary school serves pre-K to grade six students.
The new school is modern and innovative in its design. The main commons area has an indoor playground and learning wings which have versatile, modern studio spaces with glass doors that can open to join multiple spaces for collaboration. Each of the studios is equipped with the latest in educational audio-visual and technology.
The district describes the building program as designing new schools and education around 21st century skills of critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, citizenship, character, entrepreneurship and global competence.
The school also features a gymnasium with one regulation size court that can be split into two smaller courts providing flexibility of use. Outside, the project includes a multi-purpose athletic field, outdoor learning courtyard and playgrounds.
“It is truly enjoyable to work collaboratively with Cuningham Group Architecture, Architectural Resources Incorporated (ARI), DSGW Architects and the Rock Ridge School District board, administration and staff to produce such amazing education facilities,” said Patrick Gallagher, Kraus-Anderson’s senior project manager for the Rock Ridge School District projects. “The continuous coordination of educational needs, design intent, budgeting and constructability has produced affordable and innovative state-of-the-art facilities that the community can be proud of. A great team effort.”
The district plans to hold a ribbon cutting and open house event in the spring of 2022. The school will open for students in the fall of 2022.
In addition to Laurentian Elementary, Kraus-Anderson (KA) is the construction manager on other notable projects for Rock Ridge Public Schools, including:
— Rock Ridge Career Academy High School: A $120 million, 279,000-square-foot career academy high school in Virginia, offering multiple career tracks that have the potential to support the local community’s future. The comprehensive career academy features a wood and metals lab, video production lab, hands-on learning studios and labs for nursing assistant programs, and classes in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, 3D & 2D Fabrication and Exterior Learning Environments. The project also includes four synthetic turf athletics fields and a stadium complex with a running track, grandstands and press box; a pool, gym and performing arts center. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.
— North Star Elementary School: A new $30 million, 70,000-square-foot elementary school in Virginia for 3rd to 6th grade students will replace the current Roosevelt Elementary School. Construction will begin in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed for the 2024 academic year.
