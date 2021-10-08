Rock Ridge parent COVID masking lawsuit heard

VIRGINIA — No decision was made Friday in regards to a complaint filed earlier this week in Sixth District Court in Virginia, along with a notice of a motion for a temporary restraining order, by a group of Rock Ridge parents looking for the School district to revise its COVID-19 mitigation plan passed in September.
Judge Robert C. Friday heard from both the plaintiff’s attorney, Robb Enslin, and the district’s attorney Trevor Helmers during an hour-long Zoom hearing and acknowledged the need to render a decision soon while saying the matter is “judiciable by this court.”
“It is the court’s intention to get a decision out as quickly as possible. I’m hoping no later than Tuesday afternoon,” Friday said. “As both counsel are very cognizant, there is a significant amount of information here, a significant amount of law in regards to this, as this truly is in a lot of areas an issue of first impression with the court.”
The plaintiffs had submitted a last minute amended complaint, and Friday gave both parties until
noon on Monday to submit any additional briefing in regards to that specific issue.
About 120 people logged on to watch the proceedings.
The Rock Ridge School Board voted 5-4 on Sept. 27 to implement the “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan 21-22’’ — which includes a mask mandate — as coronavirus cases have been rising in the area. There is only one exception to the mask mandate: “for student athletes actively competing in sports.’’
The parent group, through their attorney, filed a complaint and request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) last Monday. The complaint included plaintiff affidavits from Nicole Dahl, Mandy Akerson and Julianne Paulsen, who are all named in the case against Rock Ridge Public Schools — Independent School District 2909.
Nearly 300 plaintiffs signed onto a lawsuit, which asks the school district to revise the plan (to take out the mask mandate) or to create an alternative learning option (which is not currently available) for students that choose not to wear face coverings/masks so they will not “be deprived of their right to an education.’’
Each affidavit states the three plaintiffs are parents of a student in the district who does not wish to send their child to school if they are forced to wear a mask.
The complaint says the plaintiffs recognize school districts must provide a safe and healthy environment, but the plan — specifically the mask mandate — does not further this goal.
The plaintiffs say the mask requirement submits students, staff and visitors to “unwanted and unwarranted preventative medical treatment.’’
During the hearing, Enslin told the court that, “we recognize the duty of school districts to provide their staff, students and visitors with a safe and healthy environment. The plaintiffs are not here to argue that there should be no constraints on students' behavior in the name of health and safety,” and that they aren’t denying the seriousness of COVID-19.
“We should also be able to agree that children need an education and the plaintiffs are here because they need their children to go to school to get that education. Their children have a right to go to school,” Enslin said, adding that the request for a TRO or an alternative learning option would not be a burden to the district.
“The defendants harm would be virtually nil. The district would need only to return to the status quo from a week ago. Nothing more than an emailed communication from the district to the parents would be needed while we allow the judicial process to help us settle this dispute. Anyone who chooses to wear a mask would be free to do so. “Alternatively the district could implement an alternative learning option where students could continue learning and parents could avoid finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.”
Helmers argued that the case should be immediately dismissed, saying that the plaintiffs “have failed to prove the need for a temporary restraining order and have provided nothing more than talking points and conjecture about possible future harms from students wearing a mask and students choosing not to come to school.”
“Temporary restraining orders are an extreme remedy that may only be issued when the need for the remedy is clear and free of doubt and the failure by plaintiffs to prove irreparable harm would occur without the TRO is a sufficient basis on its own to deny the request for such extraordinary relief,” he said.
Helmers also said that what is being challenged “is a safety regulation that was appropriately considered and approved through the democratic process,” adding that the intent of the measure is to lessen disruptions in education and save lives.
“Make no mistake, this is a case with potential life and death consequences at a time when 700,000 Americans have died and the case numbers are rising in schools,” Helmers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.