Rock Ridge OKs demolition contracts

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School Board approved nearly $3.9 million in contracts Monday for the eventual demolition of the Roosevelt Elementary and the Virginia High School/annex.
The removal of hazardous materials is set to start at Roosevelt on June 13 and is expected to take about five weeks, according to a presentation at Monday’s meeting.
After that, demolition of the Roosevelt is set to begin on July 18. Construction on the new North Star Elementary — which will replace Roosevelt and be built on the same site — will then start Sept. 6. The new elementary school will open to students in the fall of 2024.
The construction will lead to some adjustments by the students.
During the building of the North Star Elementary, Roosevelt students will be moved to Franklin Elementary in Eveleth, said Superintendent Noel Schmidt. “The district will soon be sending parents and guardians additional information on how this transition will happen.’’
Regarding the VHS/annex demolition, hazardous material removal will start in June 2023 and 12 weeks of demolition work starts in September 2023.
Other notable dates have the Laurentian Elementary in Eveleth/Virginia opening to students in fall 2022 and the nearby Rock Ridge High School opening in the fall of 2023.
—
While the building of the new Rock Ridge campus continues, the board learned Monday demolition for the project could cost the district more.
After approving $3.876 million for the Virginia campus demolition, nearly $2.9 million remained to demolish the Gilbert Junior High and Nelle Shean, as well as the Eveleth-Gilbert High School and Franklin Elementary (if they are not purchased or redeveloped).
Kraus-Anderson representatives said the Gilbert campus demolition costs are expected to come in around $3 million, which leaves nothing in the referendum demolition budget for the Eveleth buildings that will come down. The cost to demolish the Eveleth buildings (if not sold or repurposed) is estimated to be about $4 million.
School Board member Matt Sjoberg said he understood there was money to take down everything.
KA representatives said everything was not considered and it will be difficult to remove all of the buildings in the current situation.
What’s behind the shortfall?
“What’s catching you is COVID,’’ Schmidt said. “That is causing an inflationary increase.’’
Presentation documents also state the Virginia campus demo cost came in more than $1 million over the budget of $2.87 million and there were “major unknown hazardous materials.’’ That included asbestos containing terrazzo and asbestos containing structural steel fire-proofing.
“Terrazzo is also catching us,’’ Schmidt said, because that product was unknowingly purchased in the past.
“The voters were very generous’’ in passing the referendum, he said. “This is what we have. What are we going to do with it’’ now?
Schmidt said repurposing the buildings is really the first choice. “We still want to try and repurpose the buildings.’’
With the demolition costs hit by inflation and hazardous materials, where would the $4 million to demolish Eveleth buildings come from if it comes down to that?
“The district’s first priority is to finish construction on the new buildings so they are ready to service our students for the next 75 years,’’ Schmidt said in an email interview. “We need to make sure that North Star Elementary isn’t shortchanged just because it is the last building to be constructed. When the bonds were passed by the generosity of the taxpayers in 2019, COVID and a spike in inflation were not on the horizon. The district will need to adjust as necessary to the realities of the current environment and marketplace. The school district will continue to demolish buildings as they can, if the buildings are not sellable.’’
How good of a chance is there the Gilbert or Eveleth buildings will be repurposed?
“The district would love to entertain viable and serious offers to repurpose all or parts of the Gilbert and Eveleth buildings,’’ according to Schmidt. “Any individual or business purchasing the buildings will need to work with the city of Gilbert and city of Eveleth on a sound business plan for redevelopment. This is a normal part of redevelopment because the school district is not in the business of property redevelopment. This is the job of the cities.’’
—
Regarding the Virginia campus demolition, certain items will be salvaged by the school district. That includes: doors, wood millwork/trim, built-in cabinets, radiators and a relatively new boiler.
Items to be salvaged by the demolition contractor include: copper pipe, copper wire and valuable metals.
At Monday’s meeting, board member Tom Tammaro also encouraged the board to donate the bronze artwork outside the Goodman Auditorium before it’s too late. The artwork honors all of the Range children that have died, he said.
“We will find a separate home for them,’’ Schmidt said.
