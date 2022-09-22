VIRGINIA — Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Star Elementary School in Virginia will be much more than a groundbreaking.
The event will symbolize what has been done in the newly-formed Rock Ridge School District since Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school district voters approved a $181 million building referendum in 2019 and approved consolidating in 2020. The groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. today at the same site as the former Roosevelt School.
North Star will be the last school built in the educational collaborative project, which includes a $114 million combined 7-12 high school career academy and two new elementary schools. Laurentian Elementary opened in Eveleth this fall, while the new career academy Rock Ridge High School is set to open next fall. North Star is expected to be complete at the end of 2024. “This is the last of three buildings being constructed as a result of the public vote in May of 2019. Voters in both old school districts generously agreed to forge ahead and work together and construct three buildings — Laurentian Elementary, the new Career Academy High School, and North Star Elementary,’’ said Superintendent Noel Schmidt.
Rock Ridge School Board Chairman Tim Riordan said it means a lot to have North Star under construction.
“The voters of these three communities joined in one voice to be on the cutting edge of education. Not unlike many of our ancestors that came to the Iron Range for work and had the opportunity to send their children to excellent schools.’’
When finished, North Star will be a three-story, 69,000-square-foot structure with a $33.7 million price tag.
Schmidt is looking forward to seeing the new school completed.
“It will be a relief having all the students and staff under the roofs of the new buildings. It does take enormous energy to move students, desks, and staff around from building to building. That should subside greatly when North Star opens its doors.’’
“It will be very exciting for everyone involved, especially the students. I applaud these three communities that have been flexible and supportive during the last three years,’’ said Riordan.
The superintendent added the district’s buildings will garner lots of attention from individuals and schools all over the state.
“These are not typical old-school designs. They will be models of how modern school construction can meet the needs of future educational learners. As such, they will be the most heavily visited schools in the State of Minnesota, and probably the upper Midwest — to serve as examples of what can be done when communities work together, instead of bickering and fighting with one another.’’
The building projects did experience some obstacles (including not being able to immediately demolish all of the older buildings as first proposed) along the way, but are still on track.
“This is a testament to the forward-thinking views of the people in the area. When I arrived in 2016, I often heard things like, ‘That will never happen here,’ and ‘People are stuck in their ways,’ and ‘Nobody cooperates on the Range.’ I discovered these statements were myths,’’ Schmidt said. “Once people got the right information and had time to think about things, they decided they wanted the East end of the Range to go in a different direction for their kids and grandkids.’’
“This is a monumental accomplishment,’’ Riordan added, “not only because of the past school rivalries, but because these three communities have chosen a path that shows their commitment to education.’’
Regarding some of the demolition, which couldn’t be completed until additional funding is found, the superintendent said, “We will continue taking care of the older buildings until we can find a suitable buyer or secure money for their demolition. We understand that older buildings have lots of memories within their halls.’’
Riordan stated not being able to demolish some buildings until later is not what the board planned on. “However, the demolition delays are giving us extra time to hopefully find and secure viable buyers that could rehab building(s) in our communities.’’
The new school will be attached to the existing gym building and will include a second floor outdoor learning patio above the main commons area. The school will feature collaborative learning spaces and open concept classrooms, and state-of-the-art technology with multiple interactive displays. The existing gymnasium and lobby also will be rebranded with Rock Ridge colors, including mascots.
Outdoors, the school will include a new playground and park-like landscape and hardscape.
The former Roosevelt students (grades 3-6) will attend school at the Franklin Elementary (now named North Star) in Eveleth for the next two school years until the new school is complete.
Schmidt is looking forward to addressing those gathered for today’s groundbreaking. He said his remarks will include the following.
“We use the phrase, ‘Honor the Past, Live in the Present, but Look to the Future.’ We always should honor what has gone before in the past. At the same time, we recognize we live in the present and must focus our energies there. However, we always need to look to the future, so we are preparing our students for the realities of the future workforce and their internal drives and ambitions.’’
“This is the final piece of this extremely complex undertaking and promises that we made to the voters of Eveleth, Gilbert, and Virginia. This joint venture is unlike changes that have happened here on the Iron Range in the past decades,’’ Riordan said he will relay to those at the ceremony.
“Something wonderful is about to happen at these new schools. Not only because they are new, but because we are changing the way our children are educated. No, we are not deviating from reading, writing, and arithmetic. In addition to formal education we are partnering with local business and industries to expose our students to everyday career experiences that will hopefully help to shape their future employment and educational decisions,’’ he added.
