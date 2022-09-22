Completion of ‘North Star’ will be significant step

VIRGINIA — Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Star Elementary School in Virginia will be much more than a groundbreaking.

The event will symbolize what has been done in the newly-formed Rock Ridge School District since Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school district voters approved a $181 million building referendum in 2019 and approved consolidating in 2020. The groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. today at the same site as the former Roosevelt School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments