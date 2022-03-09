Rock Ridge to move forward with North Star Elementary

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School Board decided 6-1 to go ahead with building the North Star Elementary in Virginia despite the project coming in $6.7 million over budget.
To offset the added COVID-related inflation expenses, the board chose only a partial demolition of the current Virginia High School, which will bring the new elementary school project to about $238,000 over budget. Board members Tim Riordan and Pollyann Sorcan were absent.
The partial demolition means only Malone Hall and the Annex will be taken down, while the original VHS will remain. VHS will eventually be condemned for a later demolition and the first level windows will be boarded up to prevent anyone from gaining entry.
A complete demolition could still take place if the school district is able to obtain the $6.7 million shortfall through the Minnesota Legislature. The board unanimously approved hiring consultant Costin Group Minnesota to help the district with legislation designed to get the funding.
The majority of the school board debate centered around going ahead with the North Star construction with the partial VHS demolition or waiting and rebidding the project, which came in at $28.8 million.
Board member Matt Sjoberg agreed with Superintendent Noel Schmidt on the importance of making North Star (which will replace Roosevelt Elementary) as good as the new Laurentian Elementary in Midway, while also taking a step back and trying to raise the $6.7 million. “We don’t want to leave any messes (undemolished buildings) behind.’’
Sjoberg — who voted against the board’s action — said he believes the world economy and inflation will hopefully stabilize and bid prices would come down in the next few weeks.
“It also would give us a chance to try and fully fund the project so we can do what we said we’re going to do.’’
It is also worth waiting to see what the Legislature does, according to Sjoberg. “We’ll know in 10 weeks whether we were successful or not.’’
Board member Tom Tammaro said he was in total disagreement with Sjoberg.
“We promised the residents we were going to put up three schools (Rock Ridge High School, Laurentian and North Star) and do all that demo,’’ he said. “The promise of having schools is more important than knocking those buildings down right now as far as I’m concerned. I feel the public feels the same way.’’
Sjoberg added he was still in favor of building a new school (North Star), but said the best way to proceed is backing off, lining up additional funding and then proceeding.
As far as bid prices possibly going down, Tammaro said there is no bringing wages down and he questioned if steel prices are actually going to come down. “I think it’s a joke to wait. Let’s do it and get it done.’’
Board member Stacey Scholz said option 6 (partial VHS demolition) was the best choice, but none of the six scenarios solve all of the district’s problems. She was particularly concerned about the war in Ukraine and how that would affect gas prices.
“It makes me more nervous to wait and not move forward than it does to move forward at a cost,’’ said Scholz, who feels badly about not demolishing the buildings as promised. “The idea of a boarded up and vacant high school with plywood on the windows makes me cringe.’’
She is also very strongly in favor of moving with North Star. “If we have to put off demolition to build that new school, that’s a decision I’m willing to make tonight.’’
“The prospect of three board(ed) up high schools makes me cringe,’’ said Sjoberg, referring to schools in Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert, which are all part of the referendum construction plan.
For board member Nicole Culbert-Dahl, “the unknown’’ is the biggest concern. “Once prices go up, they rarely go back down. Prices just keep going up.’’ She said she had mixed feelings and was hesitant to wait.
Board member Brandi Lautigar said the board made promises to tear down those buildings and to build new schools. “I’m conflicted as well.’’
“If we put it off a year and the demolition happens, are the kids going to be in the building when any of the demolition is happening?’’ Lautigar asked.
A representative of Krause-Anderson said if the Virginia High School were to be demolished in the summer of 2024, there wouldn’t be any students in the North Star until that fall.
Lautigar also asked Schmidt his opinion on option 5 (no abatement/demolition of VHS) and option 6 (demolishing Roosevelt Elementary, Malone Hall and the Annex, but no VHS).
“You’re in a terrible situation. You’re in a situation no board member ever wants to be in,’’ said Schmidt. The goal is determining which option would lead to “the least harm’’ to the district, he added.
The worst-case scenario for going ahead with North Star now is the district has three new buildings completed and three older buildings still standing in each community, Schmidt said.
A delay in moving ahead means the worst-case scenario is the district can’t build North Star and there are still three older buildings standing in each community, he stated. In that instance, “you can’t recover from it.’’
The district does have Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, but Schmidt said there are rules and the money can’t be spent on new construction or demolition.
Sjoberg said the construction manager is expecting bids to go down by $500,000 by waiting. The board can also step up its game to try and redevelop old buildings in Eveleth and Gilbert, he added.
Board member Bill Addy asked how much added revenue is being sought from the Legislature.
“$6.7 million,’’ Schmidt said, “because it’s very clear that’s all you're going to get.’’ Increasing the request would weaken the board’s case, he added.
Current plans call for the removal of hazardous materials to start at Roosevelt on June 13.
After that, demolition of the Roosevelt is set to begin on July 18. Construction on North Star Elementary, which will be built on the same site as Roosevelt, will then start Sept. 6. The new elementary school will open to students in the fall of 2024.
The demolition of the Annex and Malone Hall is slated to begin with advertisements for bids in March 2023. The actual demolition will take place in July and August of 2023.
During the building of the North Star Elementary, Roosevelt students will be moved to Franklin Elementary in Eveleth, according to Schmidt.
Other notable dates have the Laurentian Elementary in Eveleth/Virginia opening to students in fall 2022 and the nearby Rock Ridge High School opening in the fall of 2023.
