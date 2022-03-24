Rock Ridge facing staff, administration reductions in face of deficit

EVELETH/VIRGINIA — Faced with a $2.1 million deficit due to a downturn in enrollment, the Rock Ridge School District is looking at a budget reduction plan that includes cutting staff and administration.
The plan (option 3) calls for reducing the budget by $1.1 million (including the cuts), while also using $1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to make up the projected shortfall for 2022-23.
Option 3 was recently selected from among three options by the board on a 6-2 vote. Board members Polly Sorcan and Tom Tammaro voted against. The other two options included cutting more staff and administration, while using fewer ESSER dollars.
As presented to the board, option 3 calls for reducing elementary teaching staff by 3-5 full-time equivalents ($250,000); reducing secondary teaching staff by 5-7 FTE ($400,000); cutting administration by 2.0 FTE ($225.000); and reducing 1-2 custodians, one clerical and 2-3 paraprofessional positions in the AFSCME bargaining unit (a total of $225,000).
The major factor in needing the cuts is a loss of 276 students since the 2020 school year, said Business Manager Spencer Aune.
Sorcan suggested also looking closer at the other savings that can be made in the budget. “Let’s look at our budget’’ to see where there might be overspending. She added the board doesn’t necessarily need to make these cuts.
However, Superintendent Noel Schmidt disagreed and told the board the cuts should be decided on sooner rather than later.
‘’ESSER funds will not save your budget,’’ Schmidt said, because they have to be used in a certain way. Even if the maximum amount of ESSER funds are used for the 2022-23 budget, “the cuts you’re gonna experience in two years will be absolutely horrendous. You’ll be looking at a $3 (million)-$4 million deficit. It’s fiscally irresponsible. You need to make some adjustments now.’’ However, he added that ESSER funds will help soften the blow of the budget cuts.
Schmidt also said any staff potentially laid off should be given fair notice. That should be done by the end of March, he said, not in May.
If layoffs are going to happen, Board Chair Tim Riordan said the best thing to do is give staff notice “so they can start looking.’’ If the board waits, “we’re leaving our staff in a bad way.’’
Riordan later added that making cuts is not an easy thing to do. “This is the toughest job that we do. It’s not a pleasant job, but we have to do it.’’
Board member Matt Sjoberg said he personally hopes that enrollment will be going up in 2-3 years instead of going down. “If we don’t see that, we’ve done something wrong.’’
Board members Brandi Lautigar and John Uhan gave their support to option 3, as well.
“It’s clear that the community wants us to spend the money on students and on staff,’’ Lautigar said. “A lot of kids are struggling. I do believe smaller class sizes is what we’ve been known for.’’ That is also what the Rock Ridge students need right now, she added.
“If you have to make cuts, option 3 makes the most sense to me,’’ Uhan said.
Option 2 was also considered after a motion by Tammaro. However, the motion failed on a 6-2 vote before the board moved on to option 3. Tammaro and Riordan voted for option 2.
Option 2 included an elementary teaching staff reduction of 5-8 FTE ($450,000); a secondary teaching staff reduction of 8-10 FTE ($650,000); an administrative reduction of 2-3 FTE ($250,000); and reducing 2-3 custodians, 1-2 clerical and 4-5 paraprofessionals in the AFSCME bargaining unit (a total of $250,000).
The total reductions for option 2 were $1.6 million with $500,000 of ESSER funds also used.
Option 1 included an elementary teaching staff reduction of 8-10 FTE ($650,000); a secondary teaching staff reduction of 10-12 FTE ($850,000); an administrative reduction of 2-3 FTE ($300,000); and reducing 2-3 custodians, 1-2 clerical, and 4-5 paraprofessionals ($300,000).
The total reductions for option 1 were $2.1 million with no ESSER funds being used.
The board’s choice was sent back to the administration team and will be discussed in more depth at the March 28th School Board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.