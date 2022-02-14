Rock Ridge ends mask mandate immediately on 6-3 School Board vote

VIRGINIA – With the number of COVID-19 cases dropping in the Rock Ridge School District, the School Board voted 6-3 to end its mask mandate immediately.
The decision comes about five months after the controversial mask mandate was put into place. The mandate also spurred a lawsuit from a group of school district parents trying to get the masking requirement overturned. They were ultimately unsuccessful.
Board members Monday night said they had received numerous emails seeking to end the mask mandate and the issue was subsequently added to the School Board agenda.
“I’m thinking we need to look at removing the masking mandate,’’ board member Brandy Lautigar said. Her motion was supported by board member Polly Sorcan.
Lautigar stated she has been to a number of away basketball games and only had to wear a mask one time. “It doesn’t seem to be what’s happening in other districts. … I’d support removing the mask mandate at this time’’ and discussing the district’s overall COVID 19-plan at the next board meeting.
Board chairman Tim Riordan suggested putting the motion into effect on Thursday, a day after Superintendent Noel Schmidt is back in school. That would give the administration team a chance to put a plan together and know what’s going on, he said.
Lautigar stated she would be willing to compromise on the date, but later stuck with her motion that said “immediately.’’
Board member Stacey Scholz said her main concern was having the board “acting by surprise with no previous notification to the public’’ on the masking issue.
Board member Nicole Culbert-Dahl stated the school district constituents would be happy with removing the mask mandate.
Sorcan added there is no reason Lautigar’s motion can’t be put into place immediately because Schmidt carries forward decisions the board votes for.
Riordan, however, said it would be hard for the leader of the school to carry Lautigar’s motion out when he won’t be at the school.
According to Lautigar, Schmidt anticipated the mask mandate could be put on the agenda. “I’m going to make it effective for tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 15).
Asked about the COVID numbers, school district official Jeff Carey said there were only 23 cases in the district, which was a drop from last week.
Board member Matt Sjoberg said he has certainly heard both sides of the issue and he knows pro-mask individuals in the district would have attended Monday’s meeting if they knew it was going to be on the agenda.
As far as the emails, he said, “It was obviously an organized thing.’’
Sjoberg stated he believed the board did the right thing in September to put the mask mandate in place because it allowed the school to stay open and avoid remote learning. However, the numbers are now coming down as fast as they went up, he added.
Sjoberg said he would personally support putting it into place Thursday, but “I guess I’ll support immediately.’’
Shortly before the vote was taken, Scholz said it was “disgraceful and disrespectful to the rest of the board’’ to put the mask mandate removal on the agenda by surprise.
Ending the masking mandate immediately was passed 6-3. Board members Tom Tammaro, Riordan and Scholz voted against. Board members Bill Addy, Culbert-Dahl, Lautigar, Sjoberg, Sorcan and John Uhan voted in favor.
