Rock Ridge DECA headed to State

EVELETH/VIRGINIA — Seven Rock Ridge high schoolers took a chance this year on joining a new-to-the-area student organization focused on leadership, and it’s already paying off, with six of the students heading to a State competition next week.
Connecting with the group called DECA has also enhanced the students’ own lives. After all, elevating one’s leadership and communication skills, poise and professionalism are all things universally beneficial for success.
Those skills are some of many developed and honed in DECA — Distributive Educational Chapters of America.
The association of marketing students encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions and prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the areas of marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
DECA has about 225,000 members in all 50 states, as well as international chapters. In addition to taking part in business competitions, students have opportunities to go on field trips, engage in community service, and participate in fun social activities.
Kyle Hammer, Rock Ridge DECA Chapter advisor and business teacher, gave his marketing strategies students the chance to join the organization in September and seven signed up — Marissa Anderson, Josh Johnson, Skylar Lovdahl, Jaydon Peglow, Rollie Seppala, Cooper Williams, and Karli Yourczek.
To the district's knowledge, Hammer said, the students are the first DECA competitors in the history of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia schools. There was, however, a student chapter of a similar organization, the Business Professionals of America (BPA), a number of years ago.
The next closest DECA chapter is in Hermantown, he said. The Two Harbors chapter rounds out the northeastern Minnesota chapters of DECA.
Hammer had previously taught for two years at the Eden Prairie High School, which has a “thriving DECA chapter.” He was one of its advisors during his second year at the suburban Minneapolis school, and that chapter has served as a model for launching the local DECA.
DECA exercises mirror his marketing strategies curriculum, Hammer said. The competitive aspect of DECA involves “one of two avenues,” he explained. Students can compete in either role play or written events.
His students during this inaugural year have concentrated on role play. “They take a ‘career cluster’ exam, and after the exam they do a role play.”
A sample 100-question marketing career cluster exam asks, for example: Which of the following would probably use a longer channel of distribution than the others?: A. A bag of oranges; B. A printing press; C. An airplane; or D. A bottle of shampoo.
For the role play portion, students are given a case study they have never before seen in one of several categories including marketing, hospitality and tourism, or finance. Students have 15 minutes to read and develop marketing proposals, advertising campaigns or business plans to present before the judges in a five-minute role play, with paper and pencils as their only available tools.
For instance, a student might be asked to play the part of a marketing intern, presenting to a judge who is portraying the role of a company CEO, Hammer said, coming up with a spur-of-the-moment example of a hypothetical case study:
A marketing intern for a clothing company is asked by the store manager who is not versed in social media to devise a social media campaign aimed at expanding into additional social media platforms and must present his or her findings and plan.
Students are judged not only on their ability to handle difficult marketing and human relations situations, but also on their poise and professionalism, which includes dressing in business professional attire.
“Role play and exam scores are weighted together” to determine placement, Hammer said.
Next school year, he said, the advisor will work with advanced marketing students who join DECA to prepare for the competitive written event, which includes writing a 10-20 page paper ahead of time and presenting to the judges.
This year’s Rock Ridge DECA members competed in the District 5 competition on Feb. 2 in St. Cloud against more than 800 high school students from 15 schools.
Williams placed second in the Principles of Marketing role play event; Seppala placed third. Anderson, Johnson, Lovdahl, and Yourczek also qualified to compete in the Minnesota State Career Development Conference set for Sunday through Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis.
Winners at the State conference will have the opportunity to move on to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in April.
More than 70 area business people served as judges at the District 5 contest. “Judges are all local community members,” Hammer noted.
Williams, a junior, said although he’d never heard of DECA, he decided to join after hearing about it from his teacher, and he’s glad he did.
“I think of it as business-speech,” he said, emphasizing that he’s learned many skills as a member and from participating competitively, particularly “social skills and interview skills.”
Williams said he interviewed for a job not long after taking part in the District competition, which was conducted in an interview-type style, and he was more confident and prepared for his real-life interview thanks to his DECA experience.
“I enjoy marketing,” he added, saying he may either look into a career in marketing or “something in the medical field.” No matter what, the skill sets developed in DECA will be beneficial, Willams said.
Many of the DECA members are involved in athletics, band, student council and have outside jobs, Hammer said. Thus, much of the “practice” for competitions so far has been during class, but the teacher has provided members with a number of additional practice role plays and study materials.
As DECA grows at Rock Ridge, so will student involvement in other aspects of the organization, such as hosting community events and volunteerism, Hammer said. “Because we are so new and small, we have mostly focused on competition.”
In the future, the chapter will also seek partnerships with the community, he said. For the written events, students typically “go out and find a real business and help them solve a problem. As we move forward, we will look to partner with local businesses, to help them or to learn from them.”
The Rock Ridge DECA Chapter is also working to start a booster club to help obtain donations to offset competition travel costs. “We’d like to thank the (Eveleth-Gilbert) Golden Bear Foundation for the $500 given for student meals this weekend,” Hammer said.
The teacher and advisor said he is “extremely proud” of the DECA students, who were “so willing to go out on a limb. … These seven kids were totally unsure what they were getting involved in, and I’m proud of them for trying something.”
He’s especially filled with pride when hearing judges express “how impressed and rejuvenated they are about how professional and well-spoken the students are. We’ve had a lot of feedback on their professionalism and creativity.”
The students are willing to “step out of their comfort zone,” which in turn helps boost their self-confidence and grow networking and leadership skills, Hammer said. “Those are skills applicable no matter what career path they choose. They are skills a lot of people lack and they are building them at an early age.”
Hammer said he looks forward to further developing the DECA chapter into a “thriving program” at the school.
And, by the way, in case you were wondering about that sample marketing career cluster question — the answer is: D. A bottle of shampoo.
The reason: “Shampoo is a low-cost, standard product that would probably use a longer channel of distribution than the other alternatives. A bag of oranges is perishable and needs to use short channels. A printing press is highly technical, requires installation, and is quite heavy; therefore, it would rely on short channels. An airplane is technical and quite heavy and would probably use a direct route from the producer to the industrial user.”
