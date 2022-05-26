Rock Ridge contract settled after lengthy process

VIRGINIA — Nearly 11 months after their contract expired, Rock Ridge teachers have a new, two-year deal.
The teachers will receive a pay boost of about 5% over two years, according to Superintendent Noel Schmidt.
The teachers in new Rock Ridge Local 7394 will receive a 2% pay boost for 2021-22 and 1% in 2022-23. The teachers union now includes teachers from both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia.
The new contract also includes a one-time, $2,000 ESSER payment payable within 30 days of the state approval of the Rock Ridge ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) plan to all teachers employed by the district on May 1, 2022.
Schmidt told the School Board Monday he believes the contract “is a fair settlement.’’
Board member Matt Sjoberg added the raises total 6.5-7% with the $2,000 added in. Schmidt said it is 5 percent of the district’s money plus the ESSER funds.
The board unanimously approved the new contract, which expires on June 30, 2023.
The union at times questioned how long it was taking to get a new contract.
Schmidt and School Board Chairman Tim Riordan said the long process was necessary to bring the Virginia and E-G teacher unions together for the first time under a new contract.
"Merging two contracts together always takes more time because there are additional complexities that have to be worked through. It often takes more time to negotiate two contracts (the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert teacher contracts) down into one comprehensive, new Rock Ridge contract. This type of slower progress happens everywhere in the negotiating world,’’ Schmidt said previously in an email to Mesabi Tribune.
“It’s so complex and so diverse,’’ said Riordan. Each nuance of the districts was different, from teacher pay schedules and coaching pay schedules to vacation days and insurance, he added. “It slows up the process.’’
While the new contract wasn’t voted on until Monday, the teachers continued working under their old contracts during the negotiation process.
—
The board also unanimously approved keeping two individuals (activities directors Josh Lamppa and Chad Hazelton) for the activities director/Community Education director positions with the understanding that job duties and salaries would be further discussed.
The positions have been debated since April as part of a district plan to reduce the budget by $1.1 million through staff and administration cuts for the 2022-23 school year, while also using $1 million in ESSER funds.
The board members questioned what exactly needed to be done on Monday.
Some thought it was deciding on one or two activities directors, but the discussion turned to what the job duties would be down the road.
Board member Brandi Lautigar stressed the need to decide on one or two if someone has to start looking for work. “I don’t want to continue that anxiety for anybody.’’
Sjoberg added the clear consensus at last week’s working session was to have two activities director/Community Education positions.
Board member Stacy Scholz favored having the issue go through the Activities Committee and Negotiations Committee before it came before the board.
Schmidt stated it was important to decide at the board meeting so the district can move forward. “Do you want to go with two activities directors or one?’’
Regarding the budget implications, Lautigar stated a secretarial person retired and that is a savings if a secretary is not hired back.
With the job duties and salaries not decided Monday, more discussion at a later date will be needed.
The two positions are typically non-union and have a two-year contract, Schmidt said. “We would need to renegotiate those. I really need you to make a decision on one or two because there are so many moving parts.’’ The district is already looking at athletics in the fall, schedules, officials and things like that, he added. “We can figure out and go through the committees and figure out job duties and salaries.’’
—
The board also approved the non-renewal of the contract of Jeff Carey, administrator on special assignment on a 5-3 vote. Board members Lautigar, Nicole Culbert-Dahl, Tom Tammaro, Scholz and Riordan voted in favor, while board members Sjoberg, Polly Sorcan and Bill Addy voted against.
Sjoberg said Carey was hired for his position as the district’s representative on the construction of the district’s new school buildings and handling furniture, fixtures and equipment during the transition.
“We’re in the middle of that job right now. It’s far from completed,’’ he said. Somewhere along the line, the debate got to having 2.5 teachers or Carey. “I just don’t think that’s right at all.’’
Sjoberg also believes the amount of cuts was a “very arbitrary’’ number. While the teacher contract was a good one, he said it added another $400,000 to the budget.
In addition, “there’s likely more money coming from the Legislature,’’ which will help the district.
“I don’t think this resolution is in the best interest of the district. … I think it’s personal and I think it’s just flat out wrong.’’
Scholz, however, said the board approved what is in the best interest of the district.
“None of these things are we looking at individually,’’ she said. “It is no reflection of Jeff’s dedication to the district or the work that he’s done. As a board member, I find it inexcusable to be cutting teachers like we had to do … and not touching administration at all.’’
“I take ownership’’ in not renewing his contract, said Scholz, who stated she doesn’t take the decision lightly.
The board terminated 13 teacher contracts in April in their attempt to reduce the district budget.
“I have a hard time cutting that many teachers,’’ Lautigar said, when 1-2 administrators were also slated to be cut. “It’s one of those tough decisions we’re forced to make,’’ according to Lautigar, who added her vote regarding Carey is based on budgetary needs, not his performance.
Sjoberg also believes there have been opportunities to reassign Carey. “We have brought two high paid administrators brand new to the district. It isn’t just about the budget.’’
“My wonder is why did we need this position in the first place,’’ Sorcan said. “And why don’t we still need it? I think we need eyes on this project yet. We’re still a year and something out’’ from construction being done, she added.
