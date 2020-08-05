EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert sisters Maggie Landwer, a senior and McKendrick, a junior, led the singing of the National Anthem on Wednesday to the crowd gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Rock Ridge High School. Behind them, banners of the new school district stood out sharply — the green and black school colors against the yellow of the construction trucks on which they were attached.
The new district’s colors were further on display in the festive balloons, cookies and other goodies. Area leaders coordinated their business attire for the event with black pants and green blazers or shirts with black ties common in the extensive crowd.
The new logo and mascot were even seen on several T-shirts.
“Two school districts, mortal enemies for centuries, have come together and agreed to build two new elementaries and one new high school,” said Superintendent Noel Schmidt, beginning the ceremony as excavators clanged in the background. Work has already started at the site. “Then, they came together to choose colors and a mascot. This couldn’t have happened anywhere else.”
School administrators said the road here was a long one.
“We’ve talked about combining for decades and I never thought it would happen,” admitted Virginia High School Principal Lisa Perkovich, one of the three masters of ceremony. “Look at us now!”
“I am so proud of all that these communities have accomplished,” continued Eveleth-Gilbert High School Principal Angie Williams, another master of ceremony. The other MC was Todd Griepentrog, principal of the Eveleth-Gilbert Jr. High. “There was so much planning, meeting and hard work that went into getting to this point.”
There were many speakers who discussed the history and future of the new Rock Ridge School District and the high school career academy being constructed at 2000 Siegel Boulevard. State senators and representatives talked of the hard work already put into this project — and how the new, forward-thinking educational style will prepare area youth for a variety of industries and future opportunities.
State Sen. Tom Bakk quipped about the West Range, “If Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia can do it, so can Chisholm and Hibbing,” referring to the collaboration talks at those neighboring school districts. “This is about the kids and we have an obligation to prepare them the best we can.”
“I’m from Chisholm and I’m not sure Tom is right,” joked State Sen. David Tomassoni. “I’m not sure I believe this, yet, either.”
Tomassoni recalled speaking with Schmidt about Rock Ridge. “I told him the only reason he was able to do this is because he isn’t from the Iron Range and didn’t know it was impossible.”
Working against impossibility, after over two years of decisions, discussions, votes and legal hurdles, the school districts consolidated on July 1 and new schools are being built.
“People say that the Iron Range has a lot of parochialism,” said State Rep. Dave Lislegard. “I say we have a lot of pride in our communities. We put that pride aside to build what our students deserve.”
He spoke of the mining industry in which the region thrives and how the name, Rock Ridge, reflects those minerals as a strong foundation of this school district. “We know, the wise man built his house on rock.”
Further speeches included those from representatives of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR), which in part funded the project, and the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), which has supported this project.
IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips called the original funds provided to begin community discussions “the highest risk money” invested in his tenure, even though the amount was low. The potential risk was also alluded to by RAMS Executive Director Steve Giorgi who recalled being reassured, “We aren’t going to argue about turf, but about curriculum.”
Speakers on behalf of the Cuningham Group and Kraus-Anderson Construction discussed the planning and creation of the Rock Ridge dream. Area business owners talked about what the new schools mean for the local economy and community. School board members, teachers and students explained what the project means to them and for the future of all area children.
Matt Uhan, president of the First National Bank of Gilbert, said he enjoys hearing what classes people graduated from. “It is an immediate connection, no matter the school.” He said he looks forward to the day he can begin to hear from the Rock Ridge graduates.
“I graduated from Gilbert High School in 1982, as a Buccaneer,” said Billy Addy, a former Eveleth-Gilbert School Board chair and current Rock Ridge School Board vice chair. “We enrolled our kids in Eveleth-Gilbert where they graduated as Golden Bears. God willing, one day I will have grandkids who are Wolverines.”
The ceremony concluded with the singing of “Flying Free” by Virginia ninth graders Aynsley Erickson and Ellie Norvitch.
The song begins, “There is a place I call my own,” and it was striking to watch these talented students perform on the grounds that may look like a mess right now, but will one day be the school they will call their own.
The gathered crowd watched as photos of the ceremonial shoveling took place.
Some of the youngest members of the crowd sat in the grass overlooking the site of their future school.
Siblings Annika and Jordan Waldorf currently attend Marquette Catholic School in fourth and sixth grades, respectively. Both play hockey and look forward to playing and going to school with students from Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia. No longer rivals, these players will all be teammates.
“I know some of the Virginia players and think it will be fun playing with them,” said Jordan, who also likes the school’s new colors, as his favorite color is green. Annika nodded in agreement, adding that it was cool being at the groundbreaking.
They had been brought to the ceremony by their elder cousin, Virginia junior Ella Lamppa.
“It is sad that I won’t be able to attend the new high school.” Lamppa said. She has watched and participated in various meetings and planning sessions for the new district. “But my cousins and siblings will go — at least someone in my family will graduate as a Wolverine!”
Lamppa’s parents are Stacie Lamppa, the superintendent's secretary, and Josh Lamppa, the athletic director at Virginia. Ella has had a front-row experience to the consolidation and understands the hard work it took.
An athlete, she was part of the first consolidated track team. Although the season was canceled after only a few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lamppa was excited by the new team.
“There were more coaches to do individual work,” she said. “It was a good experience.”
Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen stood in the crowd alongside Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar and a representative from the Virginia Police Department. They watched as the gold shovels were dug into the dirt and later, parents snapping pictures of their children taking a turn.
“The area chiefs have met and are totally in support of this project,” said Koivunen speaking on behalf of the three departments. Plans have not yet been finalized, but the departments and school district have discussed the possibility of a full-time resource officer at the new school. “The public safety of the staff and students of Rock Ridge is our highest concern.”
The Rock Ridge High School is expected to be completed with students attending in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.