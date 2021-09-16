VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School District won’t be changing its mask policy as concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant rises in the area.
That means that students and staff will not be required to wear masks, but the district will continue to recommend students and staff wear a mask.
The topic came up at Monday’s school board meeting after a letter was received from the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Service Department asking the district to require mask wearing inside school buildings until the COVID transmission rate drops to a more manageable level.
“Don’t wait for an outbreak in your schools. Please make the tough call now for the sake of your students and staff, their families and our community,’’ the letter written by Amy Westbrook, Public Health Division Director, said.
Along with considering the letter from Westbrook, the School Board also had to decide who should make the decision on changing COVID-19 policies should the need arise.
Superintendent Noel Schmidt said he was that person at this time last year, but Gov. Tim Walz has said school boards are now in charge of that decision.
He told the board if they decide to make the decision themselves, nothing has to be done. “If you do nothing, the status quo prevails,’’ he said, which means masks would not be required. “We’re recommending them. That’s what happens.’’
After hearing Schmidt’s explanation, board member Tom Tammaro made a motion (seconded by Matt Sjoberg) to allow the superintendent to make the decisions for the district regarding masks and COVID-19. The motion was defeated by a 4-3 margin. Board members Brandi Lautigar, Bill Addy, Stacey Sundquist and Murray Anderson voted against the motion. Board members Pollyann Sorcan and John Uhan were absent.
Lautigar made a followup motion (seconded by Addy) to allow the School Board to make the final decision for the district regarding masks and COVID-19. Her motion was passed on a 6-1 vote with Sjoberg the only no vote.
Board member Tim Riordan questioned if the board will now have to have a special meeting or an emergency meeting to change the COVID-19 and mask policies.
Schmidt said a special meeting on the issue can be called at any time with proper notice. The public just has to be given the proper notice, he said, which is three days.
Sjoberg also asked if the number of COVID-19 cases is going up, which is what he said he has seen.
Schmidt said the total number of cases is going up in the area, which is similar to the rest of St. Louis County and other parts of the state. Infection rates, he said, are higher now than they were last year when the students were required to wear masks.
At the same time Schmidt hasn’t seen hospitalization and intensive care unit numbers rise recently, he said. “Those numbers have been flat for about a month now.’’
Regarding any policy change, School Board Chair Stacey Sundquist asked, “How long do we wait before we make that decision.’’
Schmidt said there is no particular infection rate threshold the district has to reach and there are no legal limits.
“It’s the School Board’s decision to make,’’ the superintendent said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.