HIBBING – A popular after school event falling under the category of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) is making a comeback at the Assumption School in Hibbing.
Paula Kangas, the advisor for the Robotics Clubs being offered at the school, said she’s excited about the activity being offered again this year. It was introduced about a year ago, then was halted due to COVID, she noted.
“These kids love learning and anything to do with building, coding and programming,” Kangas said. “I’m excited to watch them grow and for the light bulb to come on ontop of their heads. Anytime you can see a kid smile, you’re absolutely golden.”
The Robotics Club is divided into age groups and meets twice a week after school.
The third and fourth graders started out with EV3 Mindstorms — a basic model with the capability of moving a box, and with each step the students add a sensor.
On Wednesday of this past week, the students added a sensor that recognizes the color white, and when it hits other colors it stops, according to Kangas.
This particular model wrapped up on Thursday.
In February the fifth and sixth grade students are set to build a puppy. After they’re done, then the third and fourth graders will have their turn to build a puppy, followed by the fifth and sixth graders building a claw, which they will learn to program to move objects.
“Each month it gets deeper in depth,” Kangas said.
Kangas said there’s also a robotics program for the younger students where they learn to build with their Ipad called WeDo2.0.
“It’s easier for little kids, because it looks more like Legos to them,” she said.
Kangas said the Assumption School plans on offering the Robotics Clubs again next school year, and at some point in the future may look at forming an actual robotics team.
