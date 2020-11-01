Road Rally Across the Range

Biden/Harris supporters wave flags and host a rally along the highway in Chisholm Saturday morning. The rally was one stop on the group’s "Road Rally Across the Range" which featured stops in each city from Grand Rapids to Ely. Republican and DFL supporters are working to encourage voters to cast their ballots during the last few days of the campaign.

