VIRGINIA — Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) is excited to announce the addition of Kathy Udovich, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, to our team.
An Ely native, Udovich has earned a Master of Science in nursing from Walden University, a bachelor’s in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica, an AS from Hibbing Community College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota. She formerly worked at Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital in various nursing capacities including Specialty Clinic Team Leader, floor nurse and surgery.
As an ANCC board certified PMHNP, Udovich sees clients across the lifespan, with a focus on adolescents through adults. She offers a trauma-focused, non-judgmental, person-centered approach to treatment.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” she said.
In addition to medication management services, Udovich’s focuses will include mood disorders, anxiety, chronic illness and substance misuse.
“(I’m) passionate about reducing the stigma surrounding mental health,” she added. “Educating the public is key to reducing stigma.”
Udovich is currently taking appointments. She’s seeing patients in-person in Virginia and via telehealth in Ely until RMHC moves to a larger facility.
“Kathy is a great addition to the Range Mental Health Center Team,” said RMHC CEO Janis Allen. “We are fortunate to have her with us.”
Udovich is married to Kelly Weisinger and is a mother of two, Apolonia, 19, and Axel, 9. In her free time, she enjoys boating, spending time at the lake, reading, playing the piano and being with family. She has also earned the distinction of being named Rotarian of the Year.
Range Mental Health Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive integrated behavioral health care services to the citizens of northern Minnesota thereby helping people reach and maintain productive and dignified lives. To make an appointment with Udovich, contact RMHC’s Virginia office at 218-749-2881 or www.rangementalhealth.org for future opportunities within our organization.
