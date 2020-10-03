RMB Environmental Labs expands in Hibbing

HIBBING — RMB Environmental Laboratories accomplished two goals when they recently expanded into Hibbing.
One was putting down roots in northeastern Minnesota and the other was adding state-certified organic testing capabilities and expanding metals testing.
Considering clients were requesting the increased testing ability, RMB CEO and founder Robert Borash said, “we needed to have this large expansion.’’
The new Hibbing location in the North Industrial Park is now home to seven full-time equivalent jobs and the distinct possibility of more. “As we bring more clients on, we can add more, according to the CEO, who said his firm is actually looking for more people right now.’’
RMB also provides an array of environmental services, including state-certified analytical testing, on-site monitoring, consulting and data management.
A strong point of the firm founded in Detroit Lakes is its customer service.
“We are privately owned and we definitely focus on our customer care and the relationships we have with our clients,’’ Borash added.
Another is the addition of RMB Board Member Zach Lamppa in corporate development.
Borash said the two complement each other quite well without duplicating their strengths.
Borash is more of an operational individual focusing on meeting client needs, while Lamppa “brings the business development horsepower to the table’’ and can focus on the path and growth of the company.
Lamppa, formerly of Virginia, was brought into the firm by Borash in 2017 and RMB has now become a major competitor with statewide couriers and facilities in Detroit Lakes, Bloomington and now Hibbing.
“It’s a world class facility. We built it out the right way,’’ Lamppa said. “I’m hoping that we have 30-50 FTEs (full-time equivalents) in Hibbing at some point.’’
In that regard, RMB is only in phase one of the Hibbing facility’s growth. Phase two and three will eventually provide more analytical testing and capabilities, he added.
Being from the Iron Range, he said, “It’s awesome for me to be employing people’’ and keeping the testing local.
RMB announced two weeks ago that it has earned state accreditation as a full-service organic water testing provider.
“The organics certification opens up a lot of doors,’’ Borash said. “It provides our clients the opportunity to use more of our capabilities instead of using multiple companies to meet their needs.’’
The CEO said his company can test water from nearly every source as well as provide on-site monitoring, consulting and data management for clients ranging from municipalities to Minnesota’s most prominent corporate giants to lake associations to private property owners.
“Everything from household safe drinking water, surface water assessments, to industrial and hazardous waste characterization can now be even more supported by RMB’s expanded network of state certified laboratories.’’
Lamppa added that RMB’s client list is growing as people find out about the quality of the firm.
“RMB in ways has been a hidden gem in the water testing space with the previous growth coming only from word of mouth. This company really stands out from our competition and it’s exciting to see our expansion onto the Iron Range and the metro. Bob and the team at RMB are brilliant and have achieved a stellar reputation within the industry. I’m honored to be a part of the long-term growth and success as we expand into new markets and geography.’’
Borash said environmental testing is an ever evolving and growing industry, and RMB is responding to its clients’ needs as quickly as possible.
“Water testing is becoming more and more in the public eye. It’s something we all have a vested interest in,’’ Lamppa stated. “Labs like this just aren’t popping up every day’’ and employees are moving to the area to work there.
“Keeping up with the demand for our services is never going to stop,” Borash said. “The sky is the limit right now. It’s really positioning us to be the leader in the industry.”
