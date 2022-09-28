I write today to endorse Dave Lislegard in his campaign for re-election to the Minnesota State House of Representatives.
Dave has served the people of the Iron Range in the Legislature since 2018 and has been an excellent and effective representative for Northeastern Minnesota. Before his time in St. Paul, Dave served as the Mayor of Aurora and President of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools. Dave is experienced, trusted, and an independent voice for the Iron Range.
I have worked closely with Dave over these last four Legislative sessions. Dave listens and learns and has become an incredibly effective legislator who works across party lines to get things done for his constituents.
This past Legislative session, Dave and I were the chief authors of the bill to eliminate state income taxes on your social security benefits. Dave led the charge as Vice-Chair of the House Tax Committee. Like me, Dave believes no senior citizen should have to pay income taxes on their social security.
As we lose seniority and leadership with the death of Senator David Tomassoni and with my retirement, we need a steady voice with experience in the Legislature for the Iron Range. Dave Lislegard is that independent voice that will stand up and fight for our mining jobs, our logging industry, and our way of life.
No one is more qualified to keep our taconite production taxes on the Iron Range, keeping our taconite property tax relief in place, than Dave Lislegard.
Finally, crime and public safety are big issues in Minnesota. I follow the lead of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA), who endorsed Dave Lislegard because he stands with law enforcement. He’s also been endorsed by our nurses, our construction trade unions, our public employees, our steelworkers, and the NRA. That’s a list to be proud of.
Add my name to Dave’s list of supporters. I am proud to endorse my friend and colleague, Dave Lislegard, for re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
