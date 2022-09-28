I write today to endorse Dave Lislegard in his campaign for re-election to the Minnesota State House of Representatives.

Dave has served the people of the Iron Range in the Legislature since 2018 and has been an excellent and effective representative for Northeastern Minnesota. Before his time in St. Paul, Dave served as the Mayor of Aurora and President of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools. Dave is experienced, trusted, and an independent voice for the Iron Range.

