Dear Savvy Senior,
What are the key factors to consider when contemplating retiring abroad? My husband and I will soon be retiring and are interested in moving abroad to a country that’s cheaper and warmer than the U.S.
Looking Ahead
Dear Looking,
Whatever your reasons for aspiring to retire abroad – a lower cost of living, a better climate or a desire for adventure – you need to do your homework and learn everything you can about the country you’re interested in because it’s not an easy move. Here are some different tips and tools to help you make an informed decision.
Researching Tools
If you’re in the decision-making process of where to retire, InternationalLiving.com and LiveAndInvestOverseas.com are two excellent websites that provide articles, information and lists of the top retirement destinations abroad based on cost of living, climate, health care, housing, visas, infrastructure and more.
Once you pick a country or two that interest you, a smart move is to talk or network with some expats who have already made the move you’re thinking about making. They can give you tips and suggestions on many issues, as well as the advantages and disadvantages and day-to-day reality of living in a particular country. Facebook is a good resource for locating expat groups.
But before committing, experts recommend visiting multiple times during different seasons to see whether you can envision yourself living there and not just exploring the place as a tourist. Here are some other factors you need to look into.
Cost of living: Retiring abroad used to be seen as a surefire way to live beyond your means, and for many countries it still is. But depending on where you move, the U.S. dollar may not stretch as far as you think. To compare the cost of living in hundreds of cities and countries use Numbeo.com.
Visa requirements: If you want to spend just part of the year living abroad or are willing to move from country to country, most countries offer a three or six-month tourist visa, which is easy to get. But if you want to set up permanent residence abroad you might have to jump over a few more hurdles depending on where you want to retire. To research visa requirements in the countries that interest you, visit VisaGuide.World.
Health care: Most U.S. health insurance companies do not provide coverage outside the U.S., and neither does Medicare. Check with the embassy (see USembassy.gov) of your destination country to see how you can be covered as a foreign resident.
Many countries provide government-sponsored health care that’s inexpensive, accessible and just as good as what you get in the states, or you may want to buy a policy through Medibroker.com or BupaGlobal.com.
Also know that most people who retire abroad eventually return to the U.S., so experts recommend paying your Medicare Part B premiums. If you drop and resume Part B, or delay initial enrollment, you’ll pay a 10 percent premium penalty for every 12-month period you weren’t enrolled.
Housing: Buying a home in a foreign country can be complicated, so it’s almost always better to rent first until you’re sure you want to permanently reside there.
Money matters: Opening or maintaining a bank account abroad can also be difficult. You may have to establish a checking account with an institution that has international reach like Citibank or maintain a U.S. bank account that you can access online. Claiming your Social Security benefits, however, should not be a problem as they offer direct deposit to almost every country in the world. See SSA.gov/international/payments.html.
Taxes: You also need to research tax rules in your prospective countries and be aware that even if you’re living in another country, as a U.S. citizen you’ll still most likely need to file an annual U.S. tax return – see IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p54.pdf.
Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.
Savvy Senior
Could You Have a Thyroid Problem and Not Know It?
Dear Savvy Senior,
What are the symptoms of thyroid disease? I’ve been dealing with a number of health issues over the past few years, and a friend of mine recently suggested I get my thyroid checked because it might be causing my problems.
Almost 66
Dear Almost,
If your thyroid is out of whack, it can cause a number of health issues that can be tricky to detect because the symptoms often resemble other age-related health problems. In fact, as many as 30 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, but more than half aren’t aware of it.
What to Know
The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of your neck that has a huge job. It produces hormones (called T3 and T4) that help regulate the rate of many of your body’s activities, from how quickly you burn calories to how fast your heart beats. It also influences the function of the brain, liver, kidneys and skin.
If the gland is underactive and doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones, it causes body systems to slow down. If it’s overactive, and churns out too much thyroid, it has the opposite effect, speeding up the body’s processes.
The symptoms for an underactive thyroid (also known as hypothyroidism) – the most common thyroid disorder in older adults – will vary but may include fatigue and weakness, unexplained weight gain, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, joint pain, a puffy face, hoarseness, thinning hair, muscle stiffness, dry skin and depression. Some patients may even develop an enlarged thyroid (goiter) at the base of the neck. However, in older adults, it can cause other symptoms like memory impairment, loss of appetite, weight loss, falls or even incontinence.
And the symptoms of an overactive thyroid (or hyperthyroidism) may include a rapid heart rate, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, insomnia, increased appetite, weight loss, tremors of the hand, frequent bowel movements, sweating, as well as an enlarged thyroid gland. Too much thyroid can also cause atrial fibrillation, affect blood pressure and decrease bone density, which increases the risk of osteoporosis.
Those with the greatest risk of developing thyroid disorders are women who have a family history of the disease. Other factors that can trigger thyroid problems include: autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto’s or Graves disease; thyroid surgery; radiation treatments to the neck or upper chest; and certain medications including interferon alpha and interleukin-2 cancer medications, amiodarone heart medication and lithium for bipolar disorder.
Get Tested
If you have any of the aforementioned symptoms, or if you’ve had previous thyroid problems or notice a lump in the base of your neck, ask your doctor to check your thyroid levels. The TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) blood test is used to diagnosis thyroid disorders but depending on what they find, additional blood tests may be necessary.
If you are diagnosed with a thyroid problem, it’s easily treated. Standard treatment for hypothyroidism involves daily use of the synthetic thyroid hormone levothyroxine (Levothroid, Synthroid and others), which is an oral medication that restores adequate hormone levels.
And treatments for hyperthyroidism may include an anti-thyroid medication such as methimazole and propylthioracil, which blocks the production of thyroid hormones. Another option is radioactive iodine, which is taken orally and destroys the overactive thyroid cells and causes the gland to shrink. But this can leave the thyroid unable to produce any hormone and it’s likely that you’ll eventually become hypothyroid and need to start taking thyroid medication.
For more information on thyroid disorders, visit the American Thyroid Association at Thyroid.org.
