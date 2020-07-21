Hibbing High School senior hockey player Elyssa Durie uses a power washer to remove peeling paint from the boards surrounding one of two outdoor rinks on 37th Street in Hibbing Monday morning. Durie was interested in developing a community service project for the summer and enlisted several fellow players to help her scrape, repair, and paint the weathered rinks. Durie also coordinated the project with city officials. The project is expected to take about two weeks to finish depending on weather.
Hibbing hockey players Aune Boben and Maddie St. George scrape paint from the boards surrounding one of two outdoor hockey rinks in Hibbing Monday morning. The girls are volunteering as part of a community service project to restore the rinks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.