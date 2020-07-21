Hibbing High School senior hockey player Elyssa Durie uses a power washer to remove peeling paint from the boards surrounding one of two outdoor rinks on 37th Street in Hibbing Monday morning. Durie was interested in developing a community service project for the summer and enlisted several fellow players to help her scrape, repair, and paint the weathered rinks. Durie also coordinated the project with city officials. The project is expected to take about two weeks to finish depending on weather.

Hibbing hockey players Aune Boben and Maddie St. George scrape paint from the boards surrounding one of two outdoor hockey rinks in Hibbing Monday morning. The girls are volunteering as part of a community service project to restore the rinks.

