Restaurants adapt during second reopening

In their own words, owners and GMs talk about a challenging year
Restaurants across the Range are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But the owners are resilient and determined to keep their businesses going, while complying with state-mandated restrictions. And they're hoping there won't be another forced shutdown.
Several restaurant owners were contacted by the Mesabi Tribune and asked how they have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis and the mandated closures; how was it when only takeouts were allowed and no inside dining; how is business now with the reopening but only to a limited capacity; and what creative approaches have they taken. They also were asked how they view the future for their businesses.
Here, in their own words, are the responses from restaurant owners and managers contacted. (Some who were contacted did not respond.
POOR GARY'S PIZZA, Biwabik
Ted Pender, owner
"Poor Gary’s Pizza opened on Main Street, Biwabik, in 1995 and I purchased it from original owner Greg Archibald (Vermilion Club owner) in 2001. The East Range was in quite the economic tailspin at the time with the recent closure of LTV Steel and related industries. We’ve been steadily growing during my tenure. We moved from a stand-alone business with seating for a dozen or so, to the Biwabik Pub in 2013, with plenty of indoor seating plus the benefit of having a full service bar, in addition to our already busy take-out and delivery business.
"Like everyone else, we were stunned last March when the reality of the coming pandemic forced us to close our doors to our dine-in clientele. Losing our in-house seating immediately hurt our business. Not only losing the business, but everyone was scared to even call for food, not knowing how or to what extent this new crazy virus was being spread. As the first couple weeks passed, people started ordering again for take out and delivery. Thankfully, this was a part of food service that we specialized in and excelled at. We did cut back our hours of operation, but in a way it streamlined our business. We actually had a very busy spring and summer. We were able to keep all of our kitchen staff working.
"One problem we encountered as we adapted to the 'new normal' was the limited availability of our regular food products. As meat packers and production lines shut down, it became increasingly difficult to keep some of our regular menu items in stock. So while we wanted to add different options to keep things as new and exciting as possible, we ended up eliminating quite a few appetizer and sandwich options. As autumn turned to winter, we were able to bring most of those items back, to the delight of our loyal customers.
"What does the future hold for bar and restaurant owners, workers and customers? I don’t know if many businesses will survive another shutdown. I’m unsure of the willingness of the service industry to shutter their livelihoods a third time, short of doors being chained and owners being jailed. It could get ugly if it happens again.
"I sure hope these vaccines become readily available and the public continues to be vigilant with hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing. It sure would be nice to have a full dining area again. It would be nice to see full parking lots at the restaurants who didn’t fare well in 2020. My hope is that we can all go out, enjoy a beer and food at our local mom and pop shops, all year long!"
THE RINK SPORTS BAR AND GRILL, Eveleth
Bob and Michelle Woods, owners
"Business in the summer was fair. Due to the restrictions we lost several parties that had been on the books. Class reunions, graduations. Celebrations of life, Mother’s Day, Easter and other catering. However, it was great to see our guests again and they were just as happy to catch up with their favorite bartender or server.
"Take out and delivery was a big adjustment for us. It was slow at first but then as people began to realize this wasn’t ending soon, the community was very supportive and ordered more for take out and delivery than they probably would have just gone out for.
"Business now is ok, we are still down from last year at this time. The youth sports organizations have had to cancel or scale back their games and tournaments which was a large portion of our weekend business. And many have retreated to garage parties instead of going out for drinks. The restrictions are so stringent they prefer to have friends over than to try to get together elsewhere.
"I would love to see this over by the end of first quarter but realistically I don’t see it. I see a long road of restoring the supply chain. I see a long road of some people feeling safe again. I don’t see business returning even without restrictions for a very long time.
"Adding delivery is about as creative as we got, but upon reopening we did keep our happy hour which many have not.
"All any of us want to do is run our businesses. Restaurants and bars have completely been attacked during all of this, by the government and on social media. Restaurants and bars have been made out to be the 'spreaders' of the virus. This industry, Bar and Restaurant, is inspected and licensed by the MDH. We are the one industry committed to keeping our guests safe. Yet we have been constantly asked to give more and still called selfish.
"These are low profit businesses with perishable products that are being asked to shut down with sometimes less than 48 hours notice. No one goes into this to get rich, you do it for the love of people in hopes of making a modest living.
"As for being called selfish, these people need to remember anytime you tack the word commercial on to everything the cost triples, and just because the Governor shuts us down doesn’t mean the bill quit coming. Utilities are higher, property taxes are higher and interest rates to name a few, many have drained their savings to ensure they can hold on and that their staff will have jobs to come back to. Most of the help they speak of is in the form of loans, loans that no one needed a year ago. So this is also causing many to go further in debt.
"Through all of this I have to compliment our team, for their dedication and support. We are truly blessed with the best staff in the area."
BOOMTOWN,
Eveleth and Hibbing
WHISTLING BIRD, Gilbert
Jessica and Erik Lietz, owners
"It is difficult to put everything into words; this crisis has been ongoing for just shy of a year now. We have always enjoyed the excitement and even the occasional chaos and curveballs of the industry, but this is unlike anything one could ever imagine.
"Prior to COVID, business was booming and we were opening a new restaurant about every two or two and a half years. We first opened the Whistling Bird in July 2013 then changed gears with Boomtown in Eveleth in August 2015. This was such a hit from the beginning that we then opened Boomtown Hibbing in December 2017 and the Boomtown Rice Lake/Duluth location was projected to open in May 2020.
"We have tried our hardest to keep up with it all, but it has not been easy. Short notice has been one of the bigger obstacles for us whether it is to burn through product or order in more and schedule the staff to return ASAP. We are very fortunate to have a solid team of managers that are working very hard to establish some consistency and normalcy once again and some great staff who have stuck by us through the thick of it.
"The biggest struggle for us as a business throughout this all other than the obvious financial hardship has been staffing. Many people decided this was a good time to get a job in different industry all together because of the uncertainty in this one; they still had a family to support and unemployment running out; others chose not to return for different reasons whether it was frustrations with the staff turnover, change, underlying health issues or if they were just enjoying the paid time off too much in the beginning.
"We have faced added challenges because of being short-staffed, and a main focus for months now has been hiring and training new staff all while trying to keep quality and consistency where people have come to expect it.
"The supply chains have also made this especially difficult, where we are finding ourselves removing or subbing items out too often.
"When COVID first hit, we decided to close and take the opportunity to get caught up on some needed spring-cleaning, training, office work, Duluth etc. We never anticipated it to last as long as it did. This made reopening three restaurants a greater struggle for us in many aspects.
"We kicked reopening off at Boomtown Eveleth and Hibbing with a drive-thru BBQ that was a huge hit and was far busier than we anticipated or could ever have been prepared for.
"Once patio seating was opened up, we took full advantage, and we are fortunate to have outdoor seating at the Boomtown locations, especially having the huge patio in Hibbing.
"Once 50 percent capacity opened up, things started to look up for us — unfortunately that didn’t last.
"Takeout only service was difficult and didn’t even come close to making ends meet, but once the second shutdown came, we decided to go for it to ensure a smoother reopening with hopes it wouldn’t last as long as the first. We are happy to be back to 50 percent capacity again now and hope things continue to open up more in the near future.
"Not everything over the past year has been bad, we have seen some of the best and worst in people; people have worked tirelessly and stepped up to help one another more than I have ever seen before. The community support has also been amazing. If it wasn’t for our locals, we wouldn’t still be here.
"We have some great new staff including managers to be proud of and see things going in an even better direction now. We have learned so much, built more structure and are on the right path to make great things happen. We are excited to be moving forward once again in Duluth and are currently hiring our management team for this new location and are once again hoping for a spring re-opening!"
ADVENTURES RESTAURANT & PUB
Virginia/Mountain Iron
Greg and Martha Hartnett, owners
"Here is a brief rundown on what Gov. Tim Walz has done to us:
Lockdown, takeout only, business down 90 percent
Re-open at 50 percent capacity, business down 56 percent
Repeat process, business still down 50 percent
"We give away Martha's homemade cookies with all to-go orders. The response has been excellent! We will be running our Valentine's specials now through Sunday, Feb. 14, to spread out the opportunity over the weekend.
"We are currently in our 19th year of business here on the Range. These are the worst conditions I have seen in my 42-year hospitality career. The future is bleak. It seems that there is no end in sight for these ridiculous mandates.
Numerous side effects of poor decisions being made in St. Paul: Skyrocketing unemployment. Financial incentives to not work. Astronomical staff turnover. We have had several employees leave the state due to poor government decision making that has decimated our industry. Massive product losses regarding food and beverages. Product shortages, delays and confusion due to indecision and poor communication by the governor. Loss of longstanding reserved events; reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, funerals, book clubs, card clubs etc. Lack of revenue formerly allocated for community and charitable events."
FITZ'S WANDERING PINES BAR & GRILL, Gilbert
Earl and Lori Fitzgerald, owners
"The Wandering Pines closed two weeks into the first shutdown. We attempted staying open to do take-out only, but found that besides Fridays, our take-out orders were minimal. We chose to close to also protect the well-being of our family. Family members were the only people working the take-out orders, and that was on a volunteer basis. As a family, we were trying to keep The Wandering Pines going. We were closed until mid-June when the Governor allowed dine-in seating with restrictions. We had a fairly good summer considering all the restrictions and the concerns of the general public about the possibilities of getting the virus.
"In November, a few days before the Governor put our industry on pause, we chose to close our doors once again. We had a family member who was quarantined due to an exposure to the virus at school. On day 14 of the quarantine, the family member started feeling ill and was running a temperature. It was that day we chose to close the restaurant to protect our staff and customers. And yes, two days later when the family member was tested for COVID, there was a positive result. All of our household members tested and had negative results. We even tested twice just to be sure.
"The second shutdown hit us a little harder than the first. We lost three of our waitstaff. Two needed to find other employment and one due to personal reasons. We have replaced one of the waitstaff and are looking to hire at least one more. We have put up plexi-glass dividers between seating areas where it was feasible. We follow the guidelines set for inside dining. We are hoping that things will continue to pick up and that our family, staff, customers and the public in general, stay healthy."
MARY'S MORSELS, Eveleth
Mary Baratta, owner
"I'm hanging in there, but most days my emotions go up and down. Just like everyone, I know. At the beginning of the pandemic, and we were closed to dine in, I chose to be creative and began curbside specials, such as pulled pork and spaghetti. Easter saw me preparing dinners, along with Thanksgiving, and Christmas dinners. I have continued with these meals, although we are competing for a piece of the pie, which is only so big.
"Other restaurants and private clubs are doing the same thing. I have received calls criticizing me for my curbside meals; that I should not compete against these clubs and that I am taking business away from them. I take exception to that. I have state mandated licensing, payroll taxes, workman's compensation insurance and hood cleaning. These bills do not go away, even though our Governor has made it difficult on all of our businesses. During the summer, I purchased tables and chairs for dining outside. It worked to some extent.
"The second round of reopening has proven much more difficult. Whether it is the time of year or the constant fear perpetuated in the headlines, I don't know. All of the restaurants and bars in this area are doing the best they can, I believe. We take the safety of our customers very seriously. My place is very small, and as it is, at 50 percent, I only have 5 tables for dining. That is very limiting. Sometimes people don't understand the need for reservations, so that we can control the flow in and out of our little place.
"I will strive to keep my door open. I have wonderful employees, who have stayed by my side through all of this. I look for better days, but I know that relaxing the regulations by the governor, is the only way for this to happen. I am luckier than many, and blessed to have the support I have received.
Also, because my business is 40 percent catering, I lost quite a few events already on the calendar during last year. Working hard to offset some of that loss was very difficult. I know there were many in the same predicament!
VILLAGE INN,
Virginia
Johnny Snidarich and John Oberstar, owners
"Village Inn started in Virginia in 1977 and has been a part of the Iron Range community ever since. We took over ownership in 1996.
"The restaurant has had a very loyal customer and employee base through it all.
"Our sales had been cut almost in half for 2020 due to the shutdown of inside dining. We have been able to grow our carry-out business but it is not what we or our customers are geared for — they want to sit at our tables and enjoy their meals.
"We have been overjoyed with the continued support of the people on the Iron Range. When we have been able to open our doors, the guests have been coming back to dine with us. We have had to remove a lot of the tables to help keep the distance between tables and have put up Plexiglas between the booths for a barrier.
"We hope that with the vaccine we will be able to open fully at some point this year (summer). You need to be able to fill all the seats in a restaurant during the busy times to pay for the slower times of the day — otherwise it will be very hard to have a successful restaurant."
KUNNARI'S
KITCHEN
Donn and Marilyn Kunnari and their children Renee, Rozy, Justin, Kelly and Alex
"Our business was ok during the summer, it was helpful to have extra space for outdoor dining. When only takeout was allowed, our bakery and gift shop did not do well obviously, but word got out that we had online ordering and a drive-through for easy pick-up. Our hope for the future is that things will go back to normal and we can have full capacity seating!
"We’ve tried to be creative in offering some fun specials and limited time menu items. We are thankful for the community support and look forward to seeing everyone soon!
GRANDMA'S
VIRGINIA GRILL
Joe Virant, general manager
"Grandma's Virginia Grill has been in business for over 20 years serving food and drinks to satisfied customers from all across the country. We are owned by the Grandma's Restaurant Company out of Duluth.
"Business this spring and summer was notably different than in years prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout spring and summer, we were not able to capitalize on the tourists that still came to the region to recreate with the Canadian border closed due to restrictions and rightfully nervous consumers. Consumer confidence also played a role in our local traffic as well, although we received much more support from our local community than expected.
"Clearly, much of our support came through growth in our carryout and curbside offerings. These options are what has kept us going and our employees working during these unique times. Additionally, we became more efficient at these modes of service and will carry that experience forward. We are very fortunate to have an extremely loyal following within the area, the support we have received from our customers is inspiring in its own right and we are very grateful for that.
"We were able to make a few small changes along the way by streamlining our menu to reduce costly inventory and improve efficiency and consistent quality, adding family style options, and starting an online ordering platform. In the future I foresee business slowly returning back to normal as vaccines get distributed, improving consumer confidence, events coming back on line, and the restrictions on seating capacities are lifted.
