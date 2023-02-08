HIBBING—A working smoke alarm and quick response from law enforcement led to the safe evacuation of a wheelchair bound occupant from the scene of a house fire on Tuesday in Hibbing, according to Hibbing Fire Marshal Rossi Gangl.
The Hibbing Fire Department, Keewatin Fire Department, Chisholm Fire Department and Virginia Fire Department were dispatched to 1313 East 18th St. at 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday with a report of a smoke alarm sounding and a house filled with smoke, and it was reported that a wheelchair bound occupant was unable to evacuate the home, according to a press release from the Hibbing Fire Department.
“Hibbing Police Department’s Officer Burns was first on scene and was able to quickly evacuate the occupant from the home,” Gangl wrote in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
A smoke alarm alerted the occupant who was sleeping at the time of the fire, waking him up and allowing him to be evacuated safely from the home, it states in the release. The occupant was later evaluated by personnel with the Chisholm Ambulance, but no treatment or transport was required. No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.
There was significant smoke in the home at the time of the rescue, and the first arriving fire department unit found heavy smoke showing and declared a working structure fire. The fire was found in the basement where it had spread to multiple other rooms. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the basement, but there was severe smoke damage throughout the home.
The occupant who was evacuated and another resident are now displaced due to the extensive smoke damage, according to Gangl.
“Working smoke alarms play a vital role in reporting fires when they are small, making quick extinguishment and limited damages possible,” Gangl said in the press release.”In this case, a working smoke alarm saved a life this morning. We would like to use this event as a reminder to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.
“We are so thankful for the support of both the community and mutual aid departments that provide us with help every time we are in need,” Gangl said. “A huge thank you to the Hibbing Police Department for your quick response this morning and getting the occupant out of the home safely.”
Crews were on the scene fighting the fire until about 8 a.m. Total losses are estimated to be around $400,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.