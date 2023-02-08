HIBBING—A working smoke alarm and quick response from law enforcement led to the safe evacuation of a wheelchair bound occupant from the scene of a house fire on Tuesday in Hibbing, according to Hibbing Fire Marshal Rossi Gangl.

The Hibbing Fire Department, Keewatin Fire Department, Chisholm Fire Department and Virginia Fire Department were dispatched to 1313 East 18th St. at 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday with a report of a smoke alarm sounding and a house filled with smoke, and it was reported that a wheelchair bound occupant was unable to evacuate the home, according to a press release from the Hibbing Fire Department.

