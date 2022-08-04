Two Republican candidates are set to square off in next Tuesday’s primary for the right to take on incumbent District 3A State Representative Rob Ecklund (DFL) in the November general election.

Ely Mayor Roger Skraba and Blain Johnson, of Balsam in northern Itasca County, are both looking to square off with Ecklund of International Falls, who is serving his fourth term and has represented the district in the State House since 2015

