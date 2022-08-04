Two Republican candidates are set to square off in next Tuesday’s primary for the right to take on incumbent District 3A State Representative Rob Ecklund (DFL) in the November general election.
Ely Mayor Roger Skraba and Blain Johnson, of Balsam in northern Itasca County, are both looking to square off with Ecklund of International Falls, who is serving his fourth term and has represented the district in the State House since 2015
Both candidates were sent the same questions for this story.
—
Roger J. Skraba
Bio: Roger J. Skraba, born and raised in Ely, Mn. Graduated from Ely Memorial High School. Graduated from North Dakota State University with a BS in Construction Management and a minor in Political Science. Nine year US Army veteran. Wilderness canoe fishing guide and work as a carpenter when not guiding. Current Mayor of Ely, elected four two year terms and three four year terms as a city council person. Currently the Chairperson of St. Louis County Planning Commission and Vice chair of the Board of Adjustment. Current trail administrator for the DNR Grant in aid Tomahawk Snowmobile Trail and Ely to Lake Vermilion lake snowmobile trails. Current President of Club Mesabi promoting the Mesabi Bike Trail. Member of the Ely Honor Guard and a St. Anthony’s Catholic Church usher.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for the office of Minnesota State Representative District 3A because our current representative supports issues I believe a majority of residents of the district do not support. One of those issues is, he voted to allow illegal immigrants to get a drivers license. If you are here illegally why should you be rewarded with a legal license? Minnesota families have to pay and abide by the laws to receive their license, that is the standard, everyone should follow it. I feel that my mayoral duties have trained me to be a more rounded leader, able to represent and understand both sides of an issue and that is what we need in St. Paul now.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
Supporting copper nickel mining and iron mining is integral for our area to stay alive. I will work to keep these issues from being demonized and falsified by presenting the facts and upholding government regulations to allow mining in northern Minnesota. I will work with other government entities so our voices will be heard. All current and future companies need to meet or exceed current mining regulations.
I will vote to abolish the state's tax on social security. I will also support lowering taxes that are excessive. The State collected $1.4 billion in extra taxes in April alone, leading to over $10 billion over what was budgeted. We need to use some of this to fix aging infrastructure and fund our education system but we are collecting way too much and I want to quit taking from the middle class.
The cost to produce gas and food can be directly related to the folks who believe climate change is the number one issue. They want to raise fuel costs and raise the gas tax to make people change their ways. There are better solutions to climate change than forcing society to believe in your cause by punishing everyday ordinary citizens. I will not let these false narratives rule the conversations we have in St. Paul.
—
Blain Johnson
Bio info: I live near Balsam in northern Itasca County and own and operate a public safety consulting business which works with first responders and law enforcement across the state. I graduated from North Dakota State University (Fargo, ND) with a BS in Emergency Management and an MS in Biodefense and Homeland Security from George Mason University (Fairfax, VA). While living out East, I worked with Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) in his DC office and had the opportunity to work on many constituent issues and policy making. I currently serve as the Vice-President of the MN Association of Emergency Managers as well as on their legislative committee and am a member of our local ATV club. In my spare time I like to ride ATV, boat/fish, and visit family and friends in the area.
Why are you running for office?
District 3 needs a fresh voice down in St. Paul working for the people of Northern Minnesota. I know that sounds cliché, but our politics in the northland have become stagnant and the folks I talk to want a change. They want views and voices that match their own and our way of life up here. The pandemic really opened my eyes to the immense control the state hurls around, mostly controlled out of the metro; and I think we need fighters in the Capitol building who are not afraid to stand up and say, “Hey, not everyone in the state lives in Minneapolis”. The world is changing fast, and we need younger and mature voices to start getting involved and fighting for policies that will strengthen the district.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
Building the Economy/Job Creation: The economy in northern MN was originally created through logging, mining, and manufacturing in the 1800’s. Since then, tourism has grown as well as other fields, but logging and mining/milling has begun to slow down due to environmentalist-sponsored regulations, reduced consumption, and key minerals naturally becoming harder to find, we need to ensure our area has high-paying jobs and businesses / industry that goes beyond the 3-Core ‘T’s of old (Taconite, Tourism, Timber). Our shortage of a quality workforce is also a growing problem that will need to be addressed; possibly through college credits or similar incentive that needs to be discussed.
Lowering the Cost of Living: Inflation, taxes, and general cost of living is completely out of control; particularly in Minnesota, where our income tax is 9.85% (5th worst in the nation). We need to do more as a state to decrease the tax burden on our businesses and citizens, and clean house on inflated state agencies. Industries, businesses, and citizens are choosing other places to work and live because we have priced everyone out. We can and must do more to ensure legislators are working to lower our cost of living.
Protecting the Northern Way of Life: Here in the northland, we love to hunt, fish, trail ride, enjoy our property the way we would like to. We are seeing more and more restrictions on property rights, a raising of permitting costs and limitations to our ability to do what we want with our purchases. Did you know we need a permit for a kayak that is longer than 10 feet? Ask yourself why, and what exactly that does to protect others on the lake? We are seeing ridiculous rules and regulations like that coming out of the uninformed metro, and if one of these crazy bills hasn't affected you yet, it will soon.
