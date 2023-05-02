Rep. Lislegard’s oil refinery safety legislation signed into law

Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL—Aurora) watches Governor Tim Walz sign his legislation improving workplace safety and training standards at oil refineries into law Tuesday at the Steamfitters Pipefitters Local 455 in St. Paul.
ST. PAUL—Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday signed into law a bill—authored in the House by Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL—Aurora)—to strengthen safety at Minnesota oil refineries. The legislation, SF 10/HF 10, requires a certain percentage of employees of contractors operating at the facilities to have registered apprenticeship-level training or five years of equivalent experience.
Rep. Lislegard issued the following statement:
“Safety on the job is no joke, and oil refineries are extremely hazardous workplaces where one wrong move can mean catastrophe. This bill—now law thanks to Governor Walz’s signature—will help ensure people employed by contractors have the proper training to do a proper job. The effort to strengthen training requirements was never about union vs. nonunion workers; at its core, it is all about safety. But hardworking union members are the ones who have put such a bright light on the dangers at these facilities and the urgency of improving worker training. I’m deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with our brothers and sisters in labor to get this bill across the finish line. Thanks to Governor Walz for taking the final step by signing it into law.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.