Rep. Lislegard’s oil refinery safety legislation signed into law

Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL—Aurora) watches Governor Tim Walz sign his legislation improving workplace safety and training standards at oil refineries into law Tuesday at the Steamfitters Pipefitters Local 455 in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL—Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday signed into law a bill—authored in the House by Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL—Aurora)—to strengthen safety at Minnesota oil refineries. The legislation, SF 10/HF 10, requires a certain percentage of employees of contractors operating at the facilities to have registered apprenticeship-level training or five years of equivalent experience.

Rep. Lislegard issued the following statement:

