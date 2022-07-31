ST. PAUL—Representative Dave Lislegard was recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) on July 28 during the Coalition’s summer conference in Red Wing for his positive impact on the state’s tax policy.

Rep. Lislegard, a Democrat from Aurora, is serving his second term in the Minnesota House. The Legislator of Distinction Award is given to legislators who played key roles in advancing CGMC’s policy during the preceding legislative session.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments