Remembering ‘the luminary guy’

ELY — Mention the words “candles” and “candies” when speaking of the Ely Winter Festival, and one name is sure to come to mind.
Frank Fifo.
The longtime luminary and chocolate maker died Jan. 22, in Ely, at the age of 84.
Frank and his wife, Retta, “were an important couple in the festival as it grew,” said Carol Orban, secretary of the Ely Winter Festival Board.
She and festival coordinator, Shauna Vega, took a few moments recently — as the current Ely Winter Festival is underway — to remember the man appropriately known as “the luminary guy.”
Every year, Frank and Retta made dozens of ice luminaries to light the pathway at Whiteside Park and to illuminate the giant snow sculptures carved for the festival.
The glowing ice candles, which flicker against the frozen sculptures at night as people stroll through the park, is “one of the most beautiful parts” of the festivities, Vega said.
Frank not only made the ice luminaries, but would head to the park each evening to light each one.
Through the years he made and lit hundreds of ice candles for the Ely Winter Festival.
But that’s not all.
Every year for many years, he and Retta opened their home to out-of-town snow-carving teams who needed a place to stay while in town. The couple not only hosted the carvers, but fed them as well.
Frank and Retta fed everyone, in fact.
Frank was renowned for his gourmet chocolates — delicately dipped chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered boozy cherries, hand-crafted walnut caramels, peanut butter bonbons, and his famous cashew brittle.
“Candy making was a labor of love and was his way of giving back to the community,” according to Frank’s obituary.
Vega and Orban both had the chance to relish some of Frank’s indulgent candies, which he shared generously at the “Snow Breaker” welcome dinner held annually for the festival’s snow carvers.
“Frank would bring dozens of chocolates, and we could have as many as we wanted of all flavors,” Orban said. “He made them of the highest quality ingredients” and was rumored to buy butter in bulk.
“Frank also gave them away to friends. They were melt-in-your-mouth wonderful,” she said, adding that she once questioned whether it was Frank or his wife who was behind the magic and, indeed, it was all Frank.
The couple’s hospitality didn’t end there.
A few days after the Snow Breaker, when the carvers had put in several long days of carving out in the cold, Frank and Retta would invite all of the artists to their home for a laid-back evening of music and pizza. It was something the carvers looked forward to every year.
Frank, who served in Korea as part of the Signal Corps on the DMZ line from 1960-1961, contributed to the Ely-area community in other ways, too.
He developed the First Responder program for Fall Lake Township and was a volunteer for East Range Hospice for nearly 20 years.
A “master angler” and “legendary walleye fisherman,” according to his obit, Frank “relished in teaching others the art of catching fish. …
“While some retirees spend their time on the golf course or playing cards, Frank spent his wisdom years making candy, slaying walleye, volunteering in his community, and tending to his family.”
As for Frank’s luminary-making legacy — it continues.
The luminaries add so much to the ambiance of the snow carvings at night “as the candlelight bounces off them” that the tradition is as important as the sculptures themselves, Vega said.
Frank was making and lighting the ice candles right up until he was around age 80, Orban said.
Others have picked up where he left off, including a local Boy Scout troop one year and, more recently, a group of ladies who made the close to 80 luminaries needed for the increased number of sculptures at the park as the festival has grown.
Ely resident and an employee at Piragis Northwoods Co., David Stone, now lights the luminaries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Ely Winter Festival, which began Feb. 4 and runs through Feb. 14, has been scaled back.
Local snow carvers are working on only a handful of sculptures, with only about 25 luminaries lighting their work at the park.
However, amateur snow carvers from anywhere (where snow can be sculpted) are welcome to join in by making the frozen artworks in their own yards and posting photos to the festival’s website or Facebook page. Participants are asked to tag the festival at: #elywinterfestival; @elywinterfestival.
The community has “taken the torch” on the luminary making. But Frank Fifo and his dedication to the Ely Winter Festival will never be forgotten.
Frank’s contributions “were fantastic,” Vega said. “He meant a whole lot to Ely.”
According to his obit: “This spring, when the ice is out and the walleye are biting, family and friends will gather at their home on Farm Lake to celebrate the life of Frank Fifo and pilfer through his fishing lures.” Family arrangements are with Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
