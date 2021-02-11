TOWER — Kathy Hoppa made headlines around the globe 25 years ago when the mercury near her rural Tower home dipped to 60 below February 2, 1996.
"But we didn't have a wind chill," the Wuori Township woman good-naturedly told the Mesabi Tribune this week. Besides, the temp was even colder elsewhere on her property "down by Fuller Creek — it was 72 below there." And she had dressed for the weather, so "it didn't bother me."
Meanwhile in nearby Embarrass Roland "Charlie" Fowler was keeping close watch on the temps in the contest to see which spot would record the record-breaking cold. But Fowler's official U.S. Weather Bureau thermometer shattered.
Hoppa recalled the events of that day. The official U.S. weather watchers had decided Hoppa's yard "would be a good place." The readings would be done over a 24-hour period, starting at 9 a.m. "Dennis (Hoppa's late husband) went to work that morning. The car started, no problem. We had a fellow camping in my yard. He slept in a tent," she said — the man was on scene to witness the temperatures.
"It was predicted Embarrass or Tower would have the coldest temp" on Groundhog Day, Hoppa said. "But there was no wind. The conditions were such that" it reached down to minus 60. "It would be in the 40s or 50s, but it would never go down to that. It was calm and very quiet at 9 a.m. The temp will drop as it gets later in the morning."
She even made the news pounding a nail with a frozen banana. "I have newspapers from all over the country, from China and Korea. I got a call from Hawaii that day saying that they were 75 above. My phone was ringing off the wall." Northern Minnesota weather patterns change, she said, "it's where we live — it fluctuates, we can have warm and cold. It depends on wind chill. When I'd walk to the neighbors in the summertime and went by Fuller Creek (which connects to West Two Rivers), you could feel the temperature drop. If it's a calm day, you don't realize it's that cold."
As for how Hoppa and her late husband got started recording the thermometer readings, "I fell into it when George Kessler (formerly associated with KBJR-TV) was doing the weather, he asked us to call in. I would talk to Dave Anderson too." Anderson is now a weatherman on CBS Channel 3.
As for checking the thermometer these days, now that she has moved "south" in Wuori Township, her weather-watching now consists of checking the rain gauge.
Attempts to reach Fowler, the Embarrass weather-watcher, were unsuccessful. About a dozen years ago Fowler and his thermometers were the subject of a “CBS Sunday Morning’’ piece by reporter Bill Geist. Fowler also appeared on The Weather Channel in a story about International Falls competing with Embarrass for icebox honors.
