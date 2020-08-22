The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced it has identified previously discovered skeletal remains as belonging to a New Mexico man who had been staying at a campsite off the Sioux Hustler Trail within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Jordan M. Grider, a 29-year-old avid outdoorsman from Moriaty, N.M., had told his family he planned on camping in the woods that winter. Authorities say the cause of his death remains unknown. They do not suspect foul play.
The identification of Grider’s remains comes nearly two years after state and law enforcement agencies became aware that he was camping in the remote wilderness.
In October 2018, sheriff’s deputies received a call on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Sioux Hustler Trail, according to news releases. They connected the vehicle to Grider, who they learned told his family about his plans to camp in the forest over the winter. Officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Services were unable to find him at the time.
The U.S. Border Patrol and Forest Service officers conducted a welfare check on him on April 5, 2019, according to news releases from this week and last year. The officers discovered a campsite built about 1.5 miles from the Echo Trail entrance and found “large amounts of blood inside the campsite,” the latest update reads. County sheriff’s investigators gathered evidence from the scene, but they could not find signs of the man due to deep snow.
Later that month, on April 25, 2019, the county investigators and rescue squad joined officers from the Border Patrol and USFS to conduct a search for Grider in the area. They discovered skeletal remains scattered across an area near the campsite, but could not find him once again. At the time, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains were human. Investigators did not suspect foul play.
