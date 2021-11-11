Relocating power lines

Drivers on Highway 169 through Chisholm have navigated lane closures this week to allow crews to run new high voltage power lines. Builders spent the summer constructing a series of new power line towers and the lines will complete the project.

 Mark Sauer

Drivers on Highway 169 through Chisholm have navigated lane closures this week to allow crews to run new high voltage power lines. Builders spent the summer constructing a series of new power line towers and the lines will complete the project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments