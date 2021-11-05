CHISHOLM — The Redhead Mountain Bike Park is set to close for the summer season on Saturday, concluding a successful second summer season.
The City of Chisholm is working with its partners on the Redhead, Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group on plans for fat tire biking and snowshoeing on designated trails once the trail reopens for winter recreation.
An opening date for the winter season has yet to be determined.
This past summer thousands of people flocked to the Redhead Mountain Bike Park, starting with its first of three big events — a grand opening held on June 6.
Then on Sept. 11 the inaugural Renegade Trail Run — a 5K and 25K fundraiser for the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota United for Veterans program marked the first running race to be held at Redhead.
The Minnesota Cycling Association (MCA) selected the Redhead Trail as a venue for a
two-day race, Oct. 9 and 10.
MDC Executive DIrector Donna Johnson recently told the city leaders that an estimated 3,000 people were on hand each day, from Friday through Sunday for the MCA race, resulting in an economic impact of about $500,000 to the local communities. Johnson said hotels were full and some restaurants experienced wait times as a result.
“It was really fun to participate and see how that event unfolded,” Johnson said.
City councilors and Johnson said they are looking forward to the possibility of another MCA race next year, and are exploring ways to funnel more people from the Redhead to area businesses. One suggestion was to have Gary Sjoquist, a mountain bike hall of fame inductee and consultant on the Redhead trail to meet with businesses and give some insight on what mountain bikers are looking for.
MDC also introduced water recreation and in addition to a dock being installed at the pit, operated a shuttle service to and from the pit, along with canoe and kayak rentals.
A bike shop complete with mountain bike rentals was opened at MDC by the Chisholm-based 30 West Fitness and Recreation.
Improvements made to the trailhead at Redhead this season include the addition of a pavilion, picnic tables, a bike repair station, bike stand, and fire pits.
“I think everyone is enjoying the social gathering space that was created there,” Johnson said.
A trail counter has been ordered and is set to be installed next year, along with additional signage to help define the parking area, she noted.
With all of the additional activity at Redhead, volunteers with IROC have noticed trail maintenance has about doubled.
Pat Cassingham, a member of IROC, told city leaders that the group put in an estimated 1,200 in volunteer hours at the trail this year. In advance and after each of the three major events, the group held a trail maintenance session. One of the most time consuming tasks for volunteers involves weed whipping along the trail, he said.
Looking forward to next year, IROC is looking at designating portions of the trail to volunteers, rather than having the group as a whole work on the entire trail. Cassingham said that system has worked well on other trail systems.
Through an agreement between the city, MDC and IROC, IROC retains the rights to the Redhead logo, which the group commissioned and paid for, according to Miriam Kero, board president of IROC.
Proceeds of the sale of Redhead merchandise at the Miner’s Daughter Gift Shop at MDC are split between MDC and IROC, with the IROC portion going into trail maintenance and equipment.
Johnson said MDC is working with Giants Ridge and Cuyuna to market Ride the Range, so people coming from outside the area will realize there is a lot of biking within 40 miles of each other, and will hopefully stay in the area longer, or at least try more than one trail.
About $6,000 was donated back to IROC to help with trail maintenance this past year.
MDC this fall launched a crowdfunding campaign called Go Redhead, aimed at raising $100,000 for a Phase 2 expansion at Redhead. As of Thursday, the campaign raised more than $47,000, according to MDC Marketing Coordinator Jordan Metsa.
Originally, the crowdfunding campaign was designed as a month-long effort, but now has been expanded to go until the goal is reached.
A grant to help fund the trail expansion project has been applied for from the Legislative-Citizen Commission of Minnesota Resources.
---
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city. IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture. MDC serves as the trailhead for the facility.
The Redhead Mountain debuted in 2020 with what organizers called a “soft opening” of 15 mile of trail.
An additional 10 miles were completed this year bringing the total mileage to 25 miles.
About $200,000, or 10% of the original IRRRB grant was set aside to provide trail maintenance for a three-year period, according to Chisholm City Councilor Marty Halverson, an avid cyclist who serves as the council liaison for Redhead.
This city contracted with trail builders of Rock Solid of Rock Harbor, Mich. this summer to make about $95,000 in improvements to address issues with dangerous corners, drainage, and alike to improve the trail and make it more rideable, according to Halverson.
