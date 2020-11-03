CHISHOLM — The community of Chisholm is getting ready for an anticipated influx of tourism coming from the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in 2021.
The first portion of Phase I, about 15 miles, of the Redhead Trail opened back in June on the edge of a former mine pit near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Construction of an additional eight miles of trail continued this summer into fall and is anticipated to open next spring. A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city.
IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture.
At the city council meeting this past Wednesday, Jim Plummer, from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, Donna Johnson and Jordan Metza from Minnesota Discovery Center and representatives from the Iron Range Off Road (IROC) cyclist group shared successes from this past season and plans for next year.
Minnesota Discovery Center serves as a trailhead for the Redhead trail. This past summer, there were an estimated 20,000 visitors to the mountain bike park, which is also open to hikers, according to Johnson, MDC Executive Director.
Johnson said this past summer, MDC experienced a 15 percent increase in visitors attributed to the Redhead Trail, along with a 25 percent increase to the Rustic Pig restaurant at MDC, according to Johnson. There was also a notable increase in the sale of Redhead items at the MDC gift shop.
MDC’s budget for the Redhead Trail for 2021, includes upgrades to the trailhead and marketing, according to Johnson.
IROC members Pete Kero, Benji Neff and Patrick Cassingham reported IROC members logged in more than 600 volunteer hours this past summer. The group was involved with trail maintenance and repair. IROC volunteers served as trail ambassadors and took on the task of inspecting and making repairs to the trail. They were also involved with training sessions for emergency responders from Chisholm prior to the trail opening in June.
To help get the business community ready, the city is consulting with Gary Sjoquist, of Sjoman Consulting, of the Twin Cities area. The Chisholm City Council earlier this month approved a contract for $10,000 for Sjoquist’s consulting services. The decision by the council followed a unanimous approval by the Chisholm Economic Development Authority.
Once the city finalizes Sjoquist’s contract, he will be meeting with Stephanie Skraba, the city’s new economic development coordinator, on a weekly basis.
Sjoquist is a 2012 National Mountain Bike Hall of fame recipient and has a reputation as a “mountain bike guru.”
Shannon Kishel-Roche, Executive DIrector of the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce last week told the Tribune Press that the Chamber is “thrilled” to have Sjoquist working with the businesses in town.
Prior to the COVID crisis hitting back in March, the chamber had scheduled a presentation featuring Sjoquist, and his experiences from Crosby when the Cuyuna mountain bike trail opened. That presentation ended up being canceled, due to the pandemic.
Miriam Kero, a member of IROC, in an email to the Tribune Press, shared Kishel-Roche’s enthusiasm.
“It is brilliant and progressive for the city of Chisholm to hire someone to promote the Redhead Mountain Bike Park,” Kero said. “When we look at examples from other communities, we can see that the building of recreation destinations like Redhead have a marked effect on the local economy.”
Kero talked about Crosby and Ironton as an example of a region that has seen a tremendous increase in traffic since the development of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trail System there.
“As a result, they have new businesses established,” Kero said.
Some of the new additions she mentioned are the Red Raven Bike and Coffee Shop and Victual homemade ice cream, while noting that existing businesses in the Crosby area have also flourished since the Cuyuna trail system was built.
“While volunteers had and have a huge role in creating, maintaining and growing this park, it is hard for volunteers to give this important initiative the attention and energy that would make this project bloom to its greatest potential,” she said. “An advisor, an advocate, could take this park to the next level: increased users, overnight visitors, businesses, and the next iterations of Chisholm as an outdoor destination.”
Sjoquist lays out a plan to help businesses in Chisholm prepare for growth in tourism due to mountain biking.
“I think there’s a hunger in the business community to find out more about mountain biking,” Sjoquist said.
The second component of Sjoquist’s plan involves a guided tour, allowing Chisholm business owners to hear firsthand from Crosby business owners, who’ve renovated storefronts, or launched new businesses in response to the 40,000 plus riders coming to ride Cuyuna in 2019. This tour is likely going to take place sometime early next spring.
For the third component, Sjoquist plans to arrange one-on-one visits with Chisholm business owners to talk about the culture of mountain biking. During these visits, he intends to share some suggestions to make trail users feel welcome.
The final part of his plan involves securing federal funds to build a bike/pedestrian bridge over Highway 169 to the entrance of Minnesota Discovery Center. Minnesota Discovery Center serves as the trailhead for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
Skraba said on Wednesday that she is working on grant applications for the bike/pedestrian bridge.
Sjoquist was formerly a national advocacy director for Quality Bicycle Products, and worked closely with Congressman Jim Oberstar on bicycling related projects in northern Minnesota.
While attending bicycle trade shows and conferences together, between 1998 and 2012, Sjoquist said he and Oberstar often rode together in cities across the United States.
The two collaborated on the Gitchi Gami state paved trail along the North Shore of Lake Superior in the late 19902 and then again worked together in the mid-2000s to secure funds to build the Cuyuna trail network.
Sjoquist worked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce to organize the Cuyuna grand opening and festival in 2011, and then worked with a handful of local businesses on how to accommodate mountain bikers and their families.
Sjoquist recalled most of the businesses in Crosby didn’t see the potential for mountain biking as a tourist draw, and wanted to focus on the city’s reputation for being the Antiques Capital of Minnesota.
“But over a few years, abandoned storefronts on main street became Crosby’s first brewpub, and another was renovated into a street level pizza place with lofted, short-term housing on the second level,” Sjoquist said. Adding to that, a new cafe’/bike shop opened that became known for its soups, sandwiches and craft beers.
With this new growth, Crosby eventually experienced 132 new jobs.
Sjoquist acknowledges mountain biking wasn’t totally responsible for the growth, but says it certainly helped create better business opportunities.
Potential for growth in Chisholm
Sjoquist believes that Chisholm stands to benefit from tourism spurring from the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
Being Chisholm is located about 3.5 to 4 miles from the Twin Cities, he feels the town could benefit from mountain bike riders staying for multiple days, and could benefit hotels, bars and restaurants.
At present, there are about four commercial properties for sale in the heart of the downtown business district in Chisholm.
“I think having the trail in town is a huge advantage for anyone wanting to buy and operate a business in our community,” Kishel-Roche said.
Future plans for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park
Minnesota Discovery Center and Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists are hoping to raise funds to build another section of beginner and intermediate level trail at the Glen Location, near MDC next spring, according to Sjoquist.
“This will be really important as most of what’s been built is challenging for entry level riders,” Sjoquist said.
Once a grand opening is held, likely in June of 2021, plans are to provide a shuttle to circulate riders from Redhead into Chisholm on a regular basis.
