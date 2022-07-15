“You call for honors, we haul.”
The Mid-Range Honor Guard has for many years followed a simple motto in providing military honors at the funerals of deceased military veterans.
They'll now be doing it in a new van.
With help from several organizations, the honor guard has acquired a new 2022 Ram ProMaster 2500 van.
“It's huge because now everything we have is in that van and we can take off and go,” Gary Westerberg, of Hibbing, Mid-Range Honor Guard commander said. “We've been using a Suburban that had been donated to us along with a trailer and it gave out.”
The volunteer honor guard provides important services at veteran funerals.
At each funeral, honor guard members fire three volleys, play taps, and present a folded flag from the deceased veteran's branch of the military to the veteran's family.
“That's the most difficult job,” Westerberg said of the flag presentation. “To look the family in the face and say, “On behalf of that branch of service, the United States and the honor guard, it is indeed an honor to present you with this flag'. That's when the goosebumps and tears start.”
The Mid-Range Honor Guard provides services year-round at veteran funerals from Goodland to Pengilly, Nashwauk, Keewatin, Hibbing, Chisholm, Zim, and other areas, Westerberg said.
Their services are always in need, he said.
“The Korea vets are going pretty fast,” Westerberg said. “There are very few from World War II left and now the Vietnam vets are starting to pass away.”
About 20 honor guard members take turns at funerals, he said.
They're also not getting any younger.
“The men in the honor guard are all in their 60s, 70s, and 80s,” Westerberg, who served 21 years, six months in the National Guard and was deployed in 2003-2004 to Bosnia said. “We're a bunch of old guys. The youngest guy is a first Gulf War vet,”
The honor guard and a color guard also participate in parades and other military-related events.
But it will now be doing it in first-class fashion.
The Ram allows the honor guard to haul all its gear without concerns about breaking down en route.
“It's a big deal,” Fred McDougall of Hibbing, retired Mid-Range Honor Guard public relations spokesman said. “It's an absolute necessity for us to be able to complete our mission. It's a blessing in disguise.”
Several organizations, some which want to remain anonymous, contributed to the purchase of the van, Westerberg said.
“One of our members had a lot of connections out there and suggested we become a non-profit,” Westerberg said. “And there was an organization that helped guide us through that entire process.”
Hibbing Chrysler Center, where the van was purchased, was a huge supporter, he said.
“The Hibbing Chrysler Center, where we got it, bent over backwards to help us,” Westerberg said. “They deserve kudos.”
The Chisholm-based United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) partnered to help purchase the vehicle.
Funds from the United Way of (UWNEMN) United for Veterans program were utilized to help the honor guard buy the van, Erin Shay, UWNEMN executive director said.
UWNEM has a number of programs that support veterans.
“It is our honor to support the Mid-Range Honor Guard in this way and to play a small role in paying tribute to the local veterans who served our country,” Shay said.
