HIBBING — Activity going on at the former location of Grandma’s in the Park Hotel has captured the curiosity of many in the Hibbing and surrounding area.
In Nov. 2020 the Grandmas in the Park Restaurant closed, following the closure of the Hibbing Park Hotel there. The building has since been sold and is in the process of being renovated for reopening.
Shaan Bodanapu, an investor from the Twin Cities with a background in engineering, purchased the building from its former owner a little over three months ago, and last week said he’s looking forward to becoming part of the community and partnering with other businesses.
“A lot of people have memories here, and I want to take it to the next level and provide a better experience,” Bodanapu said.
Bodanapu said if all goes as planned, the hotel is set to reopen in February or March 2022 with a new name: Red Rock Hotel & Suites. The name reflects support of the mining industry, he noted.
Bodanapu described the hotel, known as the Kahler in its early days, as an older building “with good bones.”
The renovation is a little more intense than he expected with plumbing issues and overdue upgrades, but Bodanapu said nothing scares him, and that he wants to make sure things are done right.
“I’m very picky because I want the best,” Bodanapu said.
Since purchasing the property from the building’s previous owner about three and a half months ago, Bodanapu said he’s experienced a lot of challenges. With crews working seven days a week non-stop a lot has been accomplished, including painting the entire exterior of the building and the gutting and renovating of several rooms, he noted.
Bodanapu said he’s also a big supporter of keeping things local, and is working with several local contractors to get the work done.
Getting the hotel up and running again is Bodanapu’s priority. He said reopening the restaurant portion is included in his future plans.
The renovation is being done in phases, and when complete will include five conference rooms and a breakfast room, according to Bodanapu.
Having conference rooms available in varying sizes to accommodate groups from 50 to 300 is something Bodanapu said he’s hoping will help keep more meetings and events local.
Another enhancement to the property is a reconfiguration of the rooms in order to add additional suites, and upgrades to the swimming pool area — all aimed at providing a better experience for guests.
“Just give me a little time and you’ll get the best,” Bodanapu assured.
As he’s become familiar with the people and the area, Bodanapu said he’s looking forward to making the Iron Range his home.
“The people are very nice,” he said.
