VIRGINIA — Kenneth Cheney sat in his new apartment with his twin sister, a grin lighting his face. “I like myself again,” he said.
It’s a statement the Gilbert native was not able to affirm for a good portion of his 51 years. But Cheney has good reason to be proud of himself today. “I didn’t give up,” he said, referring to his battling a methamphetamine addiction that left him homeless on several occasions over the past three decades.
Cheney has been clean and sober for 14 months. Two weeks ago he moved into a Virginia Housing and Redevelopment Authority apartment at Pine Mill Court after living at a shelter for nearly four months.
Cheney and his twin, Kim Dertinger, have decorated the rooms with additional thrifty finds. He takes pride in every inch of the space, keeping it meticulously spotless and tidy.
Cheney received help from John Davidson, the owner of Brownie Furniture in Mountain Iron who worked with his financial budget to deliver and install furniture in a matter of days. Davidson also took the time to sit down with Cheney and offer his encouragement.
The apartment was further stocked with household items — a toaster, coffee pot, dishes, trash cans, shower curtain, towels and bedding — donated by Virginia’s homeless shelter, Bill’s House.
The 12-bed shelter for men, women and families, operated by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, played a big role in Cheney’s success, say the siblings.
“I’m so grateful for that place,” Cheney said.
His sister added, “Bill’s House has been a saving grace.”
The sober shelter was Cheney’s gateway to living on his own. It remains his refuge for moral support during this brightest part of the recovering addict’s rocky journey.
Addiction
As Cheney tells it, his story of recovery begins at the tender age of 12. While he had a strong, “twin bond” with his sister, he turned to drugs and alcohol to “mask” a bumpy childhood.
“I started smoking dope, then drinking booze,” he said. Smoking marijuana led to him experimenting with harder substances like acid and then meth. He was quickly hooked. If he went without using, “I didn’t feel good,” he said.
Cheney held down jobs, but usually not for long. He stayed up for days on end, high on meth. He was often homeless. He lived in tents in the woods or in homeless camps located by old mine pits. He foraged for food in garbage cans. He became a skinny, sickly version of himself. He stole prescription opioids from the homes of family members.
Eventually he found shelter in an old trailer owned by a buddy, located in a remote spot on the Iron Range. An ill-functioning stove pipe spewed soot back into the trailer. There was a dirty mattress, but he found it easier to sleep and breathe on the floor. Sometimes he would crawl into his vehicle parked outside to warm up. But that did little good when it was out of gas.
This was how Dertinger found her brother, “nearly frozen and close to death,” on Jan. 15, 2018.
Cheney’s small dog’s barking alerted her to his location. “After several attempts he finally agreed to get admitted to detox,” his sister recalled.
“That was the start of my journey,” Cheney said.
Recovery
For the next two years, Cheney found himself in-and-out of treatment centers on the Iron Range and in North Dakota. Each place offered specialized therapy — detoxification, mental health services, education, learning tools to live a life free of drugs and alcohol.
“I never gave up on being sober,” Cheney said. “But it was a struggle.”
He admitted to relapsing once in 2019. He was pulled over while driving his vehicle and was charged with DWI, DUI and fifth-degree controlled substance charges. Thankfully, he said, no one was hurt. He believes his brief time in jail was a blessing because it led him to treatment once again.
Then four months ago, Cheney’s sister picked him up from treatment and dropped him off at Bill’s House.
Jennifer Kuoppala, manager of Bill’s House, said she assisted Cheney with a successful appeal when his first attempt at public housing was denied because of his criminal past.
At Bill’s House — named after the late Bill Noyes, a homeless crisis intervention counselor with AEOA — Cheney occupied his time cleaning, cooking and researching permanent housing. He took on the responsibility of a mentor to others battling addiction. “I was like a role model,” he said. “I could say, ‘Look at me. I was you — or worse.’”
Starting anew
Homelessness remains a growing issue on the Iron Range. St. Louis County’s homeless population last year rose nearly 19 percent since 2015. Volunteers in 2019 tallied 760 homeless people in the county. At least 171 lived in transitional housing; 152 in emergency shelters; 47 in domestic violence shelters; and 390 were not in any formal shelter.
Kuoppala said the goal for Cheney at Bill’s House was always to get him into permanent housing.
Now that he’s at his new apartment at Pine Mill Court, Cheney “comes to see me every two weeks” to check in and “keep on top of” his recovery, Kuoppala said, adding she will be there for him “as long as he needs it.”
Cheney is now working to rebuild relationships with his family and finding peace, comfort and encouragement in his local church family.
His central rule for his apartment: Only those who are clean and sober may enter.
Cheney, whose mouth has been ruined by meth, will soon get a new, artificial set of teeth. He is looking forward to having the brightest smile of his life. And he has a lot to smile about — now.
He has a place of his own. He is substance-free. One day at a time.
“It finally feels like the way it should be,” he said. “I didn’t like myself.” But these days, he does. Since moving into his apartment, Cheney said, “every day has been great.”
