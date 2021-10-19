VIRGINIA — Jane Serrano’s vision of recognizing local hospitality employees annually for both their hard work and importance in the community is now 10 years strong.
She is glad to see the Spirit of Hospitality Awards (SOHA), sponsored by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau (IRT), continue to recognize servers, bartenders, hotel workers, and many others.
“It’s wonderful, especially because of how hard the last two years have been on the hospitality industry” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Serrano, IRT board member and general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites of Mountain Iron and Virginia.
There are 92 nominees for this fall’s 10th annual event set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. All nominees and a guest are invited at no cost; additional tickets may be reserved.
“We look forward to another successful event, and are thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of recognizing excellence in tourism and hospitality,” said Beth Pierce, IRT executive director.
All nominees in the nine categories will be interviewed by two judges, who will then determine a winner in each group. Winners receive a SOHA trophy, and all nominees who attend the awards receive a pin in recognition of their contributions.
There are two new categories this year — Leader and Role Model.
“This industry has seen great changes over the last 18 months, and we’re just happy to help put a spotlight on all the people who bring so much to our area with their dedication and great attitudes,” said Serrano, adding that hospitality seems to be “rebounding.”
Tourist destinations are not only “defined by the trails, attractions and amenities we offer,” Pierce noted. “The icing on the cake is being welcoming, knowledgeable about the area, and excited to introduce newcomers to everything the Iron Range brings.”
That’s what hospitality employees do on a daily basis, she said.
The awards, which began in 2012 at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, are held at different locations in the regional IRT service area each year.
Past SOHA winners are also invited to this year’s gathering, “as we celebrate our industry,” Serrano said.
Anyone can nominate someone for a SOHA on the IRT website. Each person nominating an individual submits a testimonial explaining why the nominee should receive a Spirit of Hospitality Award
Nominations that were received after Sept. 10 will be added to the 2022 list.
The 2021 nominees are:
• Server category: Talia Carlson, Country Kitchen Hibbing; Hope Howell, Giants Ridge; Savannah Huyck, Country Kitchen, Hibbing; Kasie Johnson, Aurora A&W; Kira Laakkonen, Boomtown; Trish Maras, Northern Divide Bar and Eatery; Cassandra Massi, Boomtown; Jodi Michalski, Sawmill Saloon; Laccey Murphy, Giants Ridge; Jackie Tekautz, Boomtown; Rachel Wells, Giants Ridge.
• Behind-the-Scenes: Justin Forshen, Giants Ridge; Judith Hammond, Kell’s Kitchen; Rachel Indihar, The Wilderness at Fortune Bay; Tina Larson, Waschke Family Auto Plaza; Kim Sampson, Biwabik Area Civic Association; John Sonnichsen, Giants Ridge; Kristy Stanaway, L&M Supply; Jack Stevenson, Giants Ridge.
• Retail: Mark Christianson, Target; Abby Frechette, Giants Ridge; Maria Friebe, Target; Joel Gangl, Nashwauk Market; Angela Hansen, Target; Samuel Hopkins, Target; Aliyah Orso, The Sugar Shack; Taylor Peroceschi, Holiday Gas Station, Hibbing Beltline; Justin Prekker, Target; Manuel Rangel, Target; Easton Soular, Giants Ridge; Mary Sprague, Ed’s Little Brown Jug; Jodi Tervola, L&M Supply Mountain Iron; Rudy Vergoth, L&M Supply Mountain Iron; Kim Yordy, Bright Spot Nutrition.
• Bartender: Dominic Beasy, Mike’s Pub; John Bustamante, Boomtown-Eveleth; Samantha Damjanovich, Mike’s Pub; Jennilee Gubrud, Fortune Bay Resort Casino; Alice Gruska, Boomtown-Eveleth; Logan Murphy, Northern Divide Bar and Eatery; Sue Oakman, Wooden Table Inn; Alexandra Prebarich, Boomtown-Eveleth; Phyllis Rayton, The Britt Lounge; Linda Saylor, Wizards Bar & Grill; Jen Thiel, The Ore House; Andrew Wooster, Boomtown.
• Food Production: Marilyn Barcus, Fairview Range Caribou Coffee; Matthew Bredeen, Giants Ridge; Austin Gilbertson, Sportsman’s Restaurant; Kelsey Mattson, Vi’s Pizza; Anna Mills, Giants Ridge; Bill Pavlin, Snickers Pizza-Eveleth; Jodi Phillipich, Target Starbucks; Lillian Remington, Coffee on Main; David Stern, Northern Divide Bar and Eatery; Summer Tomczak, Eveleth Subway; Mark Vesel, Virginia Salvation Army.
• Hotel Services: Janna Bachman, Comfort Inn & Suites; Jennifer Borden, Junction Inn & Suites; Kristine Edstrom, Comfort Inn and Suites; Kayla Fowler formerly Chisholm Inn & Suites; Denise Ray Martinson, Hampton Inn.
• Guest Relations: Alton Barfield, formerly Fortune Bay Resort Casino; Tanya Carlson, Target; Sue Englestad, Giants Ridge; Jen Gigliotti, 30 West; Leonard Hirsch, Hull Rust Mine View/Tourist Center Seniors; Kelly Hunter, Giants Ridge; Jerrilyn Koslucher, Fortune Bay Resort Casino; Lois Pajari and Jill Vito, Cook’s Country Connection; Daleana Smith, Virginia Walgreens; Jennifer Wobbema, Park State Bank.
• Leader: Mary Baratta, Mary’s Morsels; Ryan Carlson, Range Office Supply; Angela Drake, Laurentian Divide Salon and Spa; Kelliann Frank, Kell’s Kitchen; Tom and Linda Herring, Thirsty Moose Bar & Grill; Andy Kaharlias, Sportsman’s Restaurant; Amy Martinich, LaCocina; Mary Beth Petruska, MB’s Deli; Erin Powell, The Sugar Shack; Mary Jo Ralston, Virginia Floral Company; Amanda Reed, Milestones/Drop-In Daycare; Tweety Routio, Wooden Table Inn; John Snidarich, Village Inn.
• Role Model: Wynona Clinton, Iron Range Tykes Learning Center; Val Draze, Brandie’s Little Bear Learning Center; Maureen Padgett, Brandie’s Little Bear Learning Center; Ashley Nelson, Milestones; Allie Sather, Northern Twistars Gymnastics; Randali Watson, Milestones.
To reserve tickets for $15 per person or to sponsor the event in any amount, call Iron Range Tourism at 218-749-8161.
