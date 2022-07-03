 Skip to main content
Reception and July Exhibition: “Hometown Focused”

COOK — Photographer Connie Stone and multimedia artist and photographer Laura Pajari will hold an exhibition at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery from July 7th until the 30th. NWFA welcomes the public and all of Connie’s and Laura’s neighbors and friends to the kick off reception on July 7th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the NWFA Gallery in Cook at 210 S. River St.. The exhibition, “Hometown Focused” may be visited from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wed., Thurs. and Fri. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NWFA Gallery in the Dreamweaver Spa & Salon complex.

Cook’s hometown gal, Connie Stone, has a photographer’s passion for seniors, families, and children with natural light as well as the balance of shooting in the studio with controlled light with themed backdrops and styled mini sessions. Sports photography is also a top contender capturing the athletes action shots, facial expressions, love of the game, and creating graphic art photographs for the student athletes. In between all that she enjoys capturing landscape and personal interests when time allows.

Cook’s hometown gal, Laura Pajari, excels at spiritually artful ideas!. NWFA has benefited from her participation and volunteerism. Her unique displays at the gallery always inspire others. In March, 2020 she and Kris Musto presented “Sunlight and Shadow” as a “new artists of the month” exhibit featuring three dimensional art.

Northwoods Friends of the Arts is a 12 year old non-profit arts organization dedicated to inspiring, nurturing and celebrating the arts in the region of Cook, MN. Visit the gallery and again this Summer and Fall there is a full list of scheduled art classes. Contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com.

