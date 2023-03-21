HIBBING—The Hibbing Police Department is now accepting applications from students across the region for the Range Youth Police Academy.
Officer Rachael Shiek, an investigator with the Hibbing Police Department initiated the program last year and is looking forward to its return this summer.
“I created the program last year so that the youths could have a better understanding of what police officers do, and why we make certain decisions pertaining to law and the safety of officers and people in our community,” Shiek said in an email last week.
Shiek said while attending high school in California, she attended a summer youth policy academy, and felt the experience would benefit local youth.
“It showed me not only all the different tasks that people in law enforcement perform, but all of the different occupational options available in the field,” Shiek recalled.
Now in its second year, the seven-week summer program starts on July 10 and is open to students between eighth and 12th grade from across the Range, whether enrolled in a school district or home schooled. Applications are available at the offices of Hibbing High School, Chisholm High School, Virginia High School and Cherry High School.
The academy is one day a week, for seven weeks this summer, and includes structured activities designed to highlight the four cardinal work principles of teamwork, leadership, communication and problem solving/conflict resolution.
Shiek and other officers from the Hibbing Police Department worked with law enforcement partners from the Virginia Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Minnesota State Patrol in training the 21 youth enrolled last year.
“Police Officers conduct classes that include lectures, role-playing, and topical demonstrations in the areas of law, behavioral science, and team building exercises,” explained Shiek said.
The youth police academy is an innovative program that provides young people on the Range with an opportunity to train with police officers during the summer,” Shiek said. “This helps to lead to positive relationships between Police Officers and the city’s youth. The youth police academy enhances responsible citizenship, provides positive interaction with police officers and educates young people about the challenges and responsibility of police work, and encourages young people to take part in other youth programs.”
The program provides participants with a youth police academy shirt, and at the end of this program the participants are awarded a certificate of completion as well as a CPR/first aid card.
In the youth academy participants will receive training in the area of basic crime scene investigation, evidence collection, traffic and criminal law, conflict resolution, use of force principles, building searches, responding to crimes in progress, physical agility training, police-community relations, restraint techniques, radio communication, court procedures, and more.
If the community would like to help support these range youths they can donate prepackaged snacks/beverages or offer a monetary donation. These contributions would go towards food, beverages, Academy shirts, transportation, and various supplies needed for this program.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to RYPA, Attn: Hibbing Police Department 1810 12th Ave. E. Hibbing, MN 55746.
For questions or more information, you can contact Investigator Rachael Shiek at the Hibbing Police Department via email at rshiek@ci.hibbing.mn.us, or by calling 218-262-0288 or (218) 421-4789.
