CHISHOLM/BUHL — A priest with ties to communities throughout the Iron Range is fondly remembered this week for the impact he had, both in church and in the community.
Frederick Anthony (Tony) Method, died on Monday, Feb. 1, at his home in Buhl, according to an obituary published in the Mesabi Tribune earlier this week. He was born on Sept. 22, 1940.
As news of Father Method’s death spread, fond memories of the priest, friend and mentor were shared by people who knew him.
At the time of his retirement in 2016, Method was serving as priest for the two-point parish of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Buhl. That same year he also celebrated 50 years in the priesthood.
This past summer, he helped out at churches in Nashwauk and Coleraine, according to Father Paul Strommer, the current priest at St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Churches.
Since his retirement, Method remained active in the church, helping out with confessions, burials, and masses in Chisholm, Buhl, and also across the Duluth Diocese.
Just last Friday, Method celebrated Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. He had been helping out at Blessed Sacrament since the beginning of January.
“He served all the way to the end, very generously,” Strommer said.
Strommer told the Tribune Press on Thursday, the news of Method’s death was shocking and unexpected given he had just celebrated Mass last Friday at Blessed Sacrament, and planned to attend a 100th birthday celebration in Chisholm on Tuesday.
“I was very surprised by the news and saddened, but beneath those feelings I have more peace and joy that he was such a great priest for us for so many years in this community,” said Strommer.
When he started at the two-point parish this past summer, Summer said he found Method was a mentor and inspiration for him.
Father Gabriel Waweru, Priest at Blessed Sacrament Church said as a young priest from Kenya, Method guided him and helped him settle in when he first arrived in Hibbing more than a decade ago. He recalled he felt very comfortable around Method, who he described as “very generous and highly respectful.”
“He made my work very pleasant,” Waweru said.
Waweru said he affectionately called Method, “the library,” due to his vast knowledge of the church and the diocese, which he generously shared with him. He also talked about Method’s interest and knowledge of news and current events.
“I think everyone would appreciate to know that he was a priest who could relate to everyone of every generation,” Waweru said.
In all of the years Waweru has known Method, he’s always been willing to help out, and was the first one to arrive and the last one to leave.
“He always said, ‘God willing, I’ll be there,”’ Waweru recalled. “He put it on his notes and never forgot.”
Waweru also commented on what he called, Method’s “ministry of presence,” and his active role in the community whether it be a wedding, or even something like a garage sale.
“His ministry of being there was huge,” Waweru said. “He was very available — maybe I left him a voicemail once or twice, but he always called. Being present was a huge thing.”
Waweru said Method encouraged him to go on with a children’s event in its inaugural year that he had planned to cancel due to lack of participation. That event is now in its 11th year.
“He told me not to (cancel),” he said. “We ended up having a blast, and he helped on the fire truck and rode with us to do the water fight with the kids. He knew that the community and kids needed that event.”
Phyllis Antogonozzi, a parishioner from Buhl, remembered Method for his willingness to help others.
“Father Method was a blessing,” Antognozzi told the Tribune Press, adding that he holds a special place in her heart. “If you needed anything, he did his best to help you. If I ever had a problem, I could talk to him and he was good to me and our family, if we needed help.”
Antognozzi also talked about Method’s presence in the communities of Chisholm and Buhl.
“When he was in Chisholm, he was at every ballgame for the kids,” she said.
When he retired and moved to Buhl, Method enjoyed the company of his new neighbors, Antognozzi said. He also frequented the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center in Buhl, where his company was enjoyed by the men and women attending morning coffee.
Dave Pessenda, a parishioner at St. Joseph’s and member of the Chisholm Knights of Columbus fondly remembered Method as a priest, mentor and friend – ”a hero priest.”
“Father Fred was loyal to his people who he served,” Pessenda told the Tribune Press. “He was very simple, humble and very loyal.”
Pessenda said he and Method being close in age worked together on a variety of projects throughout the years.
“He was fun to be with — he was a good man — we will miss him,” Pessenda said. “He was a good man. He did a good job and led a good life. We will miss him.”
Pessenda also recalled Method’s love of sports.
“He went to all the basketball games, volleyball games, and buses to the Twins games,” Pessenda said.
Pessenda also recalled Method’s love for the sport of curling. The two competed on Tuesdays as members of the senior men’s league, at the Chisholm Curling Club.
“We had a lot of fun curling,” Pessenda said. “He was competitive.”
Waweru also mentioned Method’s love of sports, which he said included participating for about 10 consecutive years in the Pepsi Challenge nordic ski race at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Rev. Dan Erickson, pastor at Chisholm Baptist Church, said Method was always very encouraging to all of the other pastors in the Chisholm Ministerial. Erickson also had the pleasure of getting to know Method through the Chisholm boys basketball program.
“Despite our theological differences, we became good friends during his time in Chisholm and from what I remember he was a very easy person to get along with and to work with,
Erickson said. “What I would remember most besides his love for God is his love for our community. I enjoyed the times where he would help me do the basketball broadcasts.”
Vicki Gornick, a music instructor from Chisholm, worked closely with Method over the years in her roles as church organist at St.Joseph’s and Our Lady of The Sacred Heart and as choir director at Blessed Sacrament.
Gornick told the Tribune Press on Thursday that Method was always supportive of concerts and music performances in Chisholm and the surrounding area. This past summer Method was a cast member of the opera “Tosca,” at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
“It will be my honor to play for his Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm,” Gornick wrote in a social media post earlier this week.“Rest in peace, Fr. Fred.”
•••
More than 50 years devoted to the priesthood
Born in Duluth, Method was the eldest of six children. His family moved to the Iron Range when he was around 2, according to information in a 2016 article published in the Tribune Press. The family resided in several mining communities, including Hibbing, Taconite, Marble and Kinney.
While living in Kinney, he attended first through eighth grades in the Buhl school district. A 1958 graduate from Crosier Seminary Prep school in Onamia, Minn., Method continued his studies at the St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul.
He was ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood on May 28, 1966 by Bishop Francis Schenk at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Pengilly, Minn., according to information contained in an obituary published in the Mesabi Tribune earlier this week.
Method served as an associate pastor at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Cloquet, Minn., (1966-68) and at St. John’s Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn., (1968-69). He then served as co-pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John’s Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn., (1969-1971). He served as pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Duluth, Minn., (1971- 1977), St. Rose Catholic Church in Proctor, Minn., (1977-1984), Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, Minn., (1984-1987), St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cook, Minn., (1987-1989), St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik, Minn., (1987-1993), St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Hibbing, Minn., (1993-1998), St. Agnes’ Catholic Church in Walker, Minn., and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack, Minn., (1998-2007), and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, Minn., and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl, Minn., (2007-2016). He retired from full-time ministry and moved to Buhl in 2016.
He also served as a state chaplain to the Knights of Columbus. He further served for several years as the Episcopal Vicar of the Diocese of Duluth. He was active in Rotary clubs, belonging to clubs in Skyline Duluth, Virginia, Hibbing and Walker.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille Method of Negaunee, Mich.; a brother, Michael Method; and sisters, Christie Kangas, Auralee Baltar and Kelly Shadowens.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Method; his brother, Francis Jerome Method; and his sister, Suzanne Morris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
