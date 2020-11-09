Range Riders donate to local food shelf

The Range Riders ATV Club recently made a $500 donation to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Shelf. Shown from left: Melissa DePaulis, NHN Director; Bette Anderson, Peggy and Tom Hagen, volunteers; Larry, president; and Shirley Pitts, Range Riders ATV Club.

 Photo submitted

