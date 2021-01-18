SkyWest Airlines at Range Regional Airport carried 8,024 passengers in 2020, a 53 percent decrease from the 17,079 in 2019, officials said.
The Iron Range based airport started last year in strong fashion, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic led to a record drop in passengers. The most recent Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority report shows a series of year-to-year decreases since the coronavirus pandemic decimated state and national travel demand.
The SkyWest connection through Delta Air Lines operated with few passengers, though kept flying in accordance with its federal Essential Airline Service agreement. Meantime, Sun Country Airlines cancelled four flights in the spring to Laughlin, Nev., and ended the year carrying only 408 passengers in 2020, down from 1,213 in 2019. That airline has yet to schedule additional flights.
In recent interviews, Barrett Ziemer, executive director at the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority, told the Mesabi Tribune that “the most shocking” point in time came when Delta carried just 56 passengers in April 2020, a 95.70 percent drop over the same month the previous year.
“There were 12 flights per week on a 50-passenger jet,” he said. “But people just stopped flying. Boom. Done. And it pretty much stayed that way for a couple of months.” He added, “It started to come around in the fall again, but then COVID hit again and the passenger numbers started to drop.”
In December, SkyWest recorded 541 passengers, a 61 percent drop over the same month last year.
Financial woes
Range Regional Airport did not lay off any staff members considered essential employees in 2020.
To counteract the finances woes of COVID-19, the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority also managed “to reduce spending as much as possible,” Ziemer said, though they had to increase putting money toward cleaning and janitorial expenses in the age of the coronavirus. Enterprise Car Rental ended up terminating its lease at the airport. The airport still has Acar, a regional care renting company.
“Everything is just a little gray right now,” Ziemer said.
Looking forward to 2021, he noted the “critical importance” or being considered a “primary airport,” a term the Federal Aviation Administration uses to define commercial service airports with more than 10,000 annual enplanements per year. The difference between being determined a primary airport and not means the difference between receiving $1 million or $150,000 in federal entitlements. “It’s key for us and hence important to fly local to get federal entitlements,” he said.
Despite the worries, Congress has already granted a pass to national airports given the unforeseen finances woes of 2020.
Delta Air Lines
One of the executive director’s other worries includes the overall health of all airlines.
Delta has been adamant about its taking precaution during the pandemic and has expressed hope for vaccine prospects to begin lifting demand in 2021. Meantime, Ziemer said one of his worries is that the airline continues to bleed money and reported national losses of about $2 million per day in the fourth quarter.
“The thing that keeps me up at night somewhat is the health of our airline,” he said. “Airlines went from making record profits year-to-year to this.”
It remains unknown how a hit to Delta’s finances would impact SkyWest in northeastern Minnesota. SkyWest, operating under the federal Essential Air Service program, decreased their subsidy amount by $330,000 for the next two years in the local market.
“My concern is, what will the next round of EAS bids be if their subsidy rates increased?” Ziemer said.
Health of the airport
Last week, Ziemer penned letters to local legislators to express his concerns about the decreased enplanements and what that means for the airport and thanked them for expediting the CARES Act funding. He encouraged them to pass the proposed Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which indicates it would provide another $2 billion in funding for airports and concessionaires across the country.
Moving into 2021, SkyWest continues to sell 36 of 50 seats per flight. Delta mainline is continuing to leave the aisle sets open.
In conversations with people who have flown who were apprehensive about getting back on an airplane amid COVID-19, Ziemer said a lot of their experiences were positive at the local airport. “The Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority appreciates the support and encourages people to fly local,” he said. “We’re here for you. We’re here when you feel comfortable to fly.”
•••
SkyWest Delta Airline
2020: 8,024
2019: 17,079
2018: 15,692
2017: 13,824
2016: 11,529
2015: 11,079
2014: 10,709
2013: 10,658
2012: 11,248
2011: 11,773
2010: 10,912
2009: 8,791
2008: 8,432
Source: Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority
