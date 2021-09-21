Enrollment at private schools and in home-schooling on the Iron Range is healthy for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Our enrollment is up about 20 this year,” Joel Rygh, school administrator at Victory Christian Academy in Hibbing said. “We're sitting at 125 in K-12.”
Rygh said he believes there's several reasons why enrollment is up compared to last year.
“Some of the parents have expressed their frustrations over COVID restrictions,” Rygh said. “And Christian parents are concerned about some of the teachings in the public school system that goes against what they believe.”
Enrollment is so strong at Victory Christian Academy that the school can't accept additional students in some of its grades, Rygh said.
“Our middle school has reached capacity for sixth through eighth grade,” Rygh said. “We have a waiting list of two or three for middle school. But we've also had other phone calls about middle school and we've flat out had to say we don't have the capacity.”
At Marquette Catholic School in Virginia, enrollment is 184, up 53 students from 131 at the end of last year, Principal Lisa Kvas said.
Pre-K through eighth grade is offered at the school.
“They're coming from all over,” Kvas said. “Some, I think, were home schooled this past year or did distance learning and I think their parents figured out they didn't want to be teachers. They've come from all over. We have some from Aurora and some from Ely.”
The enrollment jump is causing space limitations at Marquette, Kvas said.
“Our Pre-K, third grade and fourth grade are pretty much closed,” Kvas said. “We've had to turn some kids away because we just can't take any more in some of our classrooms.”
Kvas said she believes the educational model offered at Marquette has helped attract more students.
“It's the Catholic formed-in-Christ (academics) that's part of the reason you send your kids to Marquette,” Kvas said. “I also think there's a new excitement for our schools because we're growing and adding grades. We learned a lot of people didn't know Marquette was in existence. I also think there's a renewed sense that people want that sense of a small school family.”
Home schooling enrollment numbers won't be finalized until Oct. 11, but interest has grown, Elsa Norkunas, Home Educators & Youth representative said.
“I actually think it has probably increased,” Norkunas said of home school enrollment. “I know of at least 10 families who were going to put their kids back in public schools but changed their mind due to the protocols that have been put into place. And a lot of them don't like the critical race theory being taught in the school.”
About 53 families from the Meadowlands area east to Palo and Makinen, are home schooling, Norkunas said.
“We've also noticed an increase in people who have moved into the area,” she said. “We have at least four families that are new to the area who say they just moved here and asked what their options are.”
At Assumption Catholic School in Hibbing, enrollment of 150 is down slightly from last year, Principal Gabe Johnson said.
“We had several larger families that moved out of the area,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of families who moved out of the state.”
Assumption has not actively been seeking to attract more students to the school, he said.
“We haven't been angling to get kids into our school,” Johnson said. “We have a faith-based approach and the family feel. We want people to be here for the right reasons.”
At St. Joseph's Catholic School in Grand Rapids, enrollment of 197 is up about four students from last year, Principal Teresa Matetich said.
The school's Pre-K through sixth grade classes each have 24 or 25 students, she said.
Enrollment has held steady at the school since it opened ten years, ago, Matetich said.
“We're pretty healthy and we've been that way for a while,” Matetich said. “We do have a waiting list in some of our grade levels, but we've been pretty consistent over the years. We've been consistent and I'm grateful for that consistency.”
Enrollment could be higher at the school, but space and budgetary constraints have to be weighed for any private school considering expansion, Matetich said.
“You have to hire more teachers and you have to be able to furnish it,” Matetich said.
At Victory Christian Academy, Rygh said he expects more parents to contact the school.
“As we've talked about culture and about what we believe in, the Bible is the foundation for what we believe,” Rygh said. “As we've looked at our Founding Fathers, they believed the Bible was a foundation for our culture. We kind of anticipate if things continue heading in the way they are culturally, we are expecting to get more inquiries.”
