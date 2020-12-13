VIRGINIA —Ryan Carlson, third-generation owner of Range Office Supply after the death in 2016 of his father Gary Carlson, believes he'd be happy his son is carrying on the family business tradition. "I know he’s smiling down on us. He loved downtown Virginia, he loved this area and he loved his employees. I’m fortunate to be able to step in and keep the ball rolling," Carlson told the Mesabi Tribune.
And his father would be pleased his son is keeping up with the latest technology in office products and equipment. "We are not the same business that we were 71 years ago when my Grandpa bought it, but we continue to offer the same things we did back then: personalized service, knowledge and a smile." The late Philip Carlson Sr. bought Burgher Williams Typewriter Co. on Chestnut Street in 1949 and named the new business Range Office Supply and Equipment Co., and he always put the customer first, Gary Carlson had said in a 2015 Mesabi Daily News story.
To remain successful, Ryan Carlson said, "Competing with big box stores and online companies is obviously every small business's biggest issue, and it’s not going away." Range Office Supply offers free business delivery, on-site furniture planning and installation — "things you just don’t get when shopping at a big box or online."
Carlson feels fortunate to be in business on the Iron Range, where he said the concept of shopping local and small is positive, and businesses, organizations and individuals work hard to keep the small businesses a viable option. "Most people realize that there are far more benefits that come from buying from your local shops than buying some unseen item from a place you most likely will never even visit in your life," he said. "I can also almost guarantee you won’t be able to reach out to the place you’re buying from online and get them to sponsor your kid’s yearbook, give a gift basket to your fundraiser or sponsor a local charity event and most people understand that. Obviously being able to keep jobs and dollars in our area is our main goal."
Part of being successful in business is adapting to change. "Probably the biggest change we have made to try to be more 'full-service' is adding a laser engraving machine in March of 2019. The goal was to start making in-house all the desk name plates, custom stamps and name badges that we were already selling." Range Office offers Custom Cabin signs, laser-engraved mirrors and cups, company merchandise and more. (A laser produces a very narrow beam of light that is useful in many technologies and instruments. The letters in the word laser stand for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation.) "It is always something different and it has kept us very busy. Being able to offer custom niche items complements our business well."
Carlson is pleased with the Range Office website designed by W.A. Fisher Co. of Virginia. "In today's world you need to be accessible in every way that you can. We offer online ordering for our customers, as well as an item search engine to over 50,000 products that are available to us overnight," he said. "While ordering online works great for some, we still offer our customers the option to do their ordering the same way we did it in 1949." Range Office Supply also takes orders in person, over the phone, by e-mail and fax. "Whatever we can do to keep people happy, we will do."
The 31-year-old owner/manager started at Range Office Supply when he was in his teens, sweeping floors and helping employee Jim Harjamaki with deliveries and putting together office furniture "and any other odd job that came up. For a 15-year-old kid it was a great way to get out and meet people in our community while also earning a paycheck. It exposed me to all these great local businesses I never even knew existed, it gave me a sense of community." Ryan, son of Jeannine Carlson, graduated from Mountain Iron-Buhl in 2007 and from Lake Superior College in Duluth in 2012. He lived in Oregon for a time, and after his father died, he and his wife Marie moved back to the Range. He said, "My Aunt Kaye (Jorgensen), Uncle Phil (Carlson), Mary Durbin, Shannon Kangas and Brian Jenson were all still at the store when we moved back. They welcomed me back into the Range Office family." Jorgensen retired last March.
Ryan Carlson added, "Thank you to all of our customers over the past 71 years!" And as his late father said in the Range Office Supply story five years ago, "This business has a great future."
