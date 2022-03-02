VIRGINIA -- The Range FiberArt Guild will be sharing their wearable fiber art creations with a style show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3 in the Lyric Annex. The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, is hosting the admission-free show as part of the First Thursday QC Art Crawl.
The show will feature "scarves to sweaters slippers to hats, accessories and everything in between,” said Kristy Balder of the guild. “Learn about how they were made, what they're made of, and what makes them special. Items are knit, crocheted, woven, felted and sewn to name a few techniques.
Artists taking part are Ruth Koski, Carol Sperling, Barb Leuelling, Alana Maijala, Amy Loiselle, Charlotte Hanegmon, Darcy Norah, Debbie Hadrava, Jere Thopmpson, Kristy Balder, Lynda Cass, Lynne Stuckey, Marcia Anderson, Mary Mc Reynolds, Mary Schnell, Nancy Salminen, Robbie Radaich, and Vi Hildebrandt. A few other members will be modeling for the members who can’t be there in person. The guild has 45 members.
The guild meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the following months: September, October, November, December, February, March, April, and May; usually at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 901 4th Street South, Virginia. There are 45 members.
The guild was found in May 1976, as a support group for those interested in all modes of the fiberarts. Here is some history, from the Minnesota Discovery Center website, on Carol Sperling, of Ely Lake, founder of the group, and the Range Fiberart Guild. While attending the State Fair in St. Paul, she was fascinated by Minnesota Weavers Guild members who were demonstrating weaving and spinning . This was so inspiring to her that she worked with the Girl Scouts to earn badges in fiber arts, which eventually led to the formation of the Range FiberArt Guild.
Some of Carol’s work colleagues began to take an interest in what she was doing, so a small group of women started to meet at the Methodist Church in Virginia. Guild members went over what they thought they could offer, and they learned from books and looked for others to teach and demonstrate, particularly people from other guilds and from the Minnesota Guild.
A friend of Sperling told her that her mother, Siri Saari, had a loom and "was a life-long rug weaver and would like others to keep on using her loom. Carol worked with Ironworld to accept this donation in 1978 as the very first donated loom. It had been built around 1944. The second loom donated was the Aili Luoma Loom which was made in the late 1920s."
Range Fiberart Guild members did research on various kinds of weaves done in all of the ethnic groups that moved to this area. The Guild members would practice these weaves on their own table looms and then, during the summer, use those patterns on the Ironworld looms. One of the things that bothered the weavers about the looms was: “Everyone thought that they were only for rag rugs." Members set up the looms for weaving towels, runners and more.
Longtime guild member Mary Erickson said this is not the guild first style show, but "we haven’t had one for many years." She said the guild started with study groups including spinning, weaving, embroidery, quilting, and more. She said the Going to Pieces Quilters Group in Virginia started out as an RFAG study group and got so big that they started their own group.
“The monthly First Thursday Art Crawls have been a creative addition to the City of Virginia over the past year. This style show is a great example the unique offerings provided at First Thursday events,” said Lyric Center executive director Paul M. Gregersen.
Balder added, “Our members are so creative and talented. I'm sure many folks will want to know how things were made and try making them for themselves. The show is sure to inspire. I was in awe of the handwoven towels and rugs, hand spun and knit sweaters and scarves, felted items, and so many beautiful things made by other guild members,” said Balder. “Through the guild, I learned to spin, weave, use natural dyes, and much more.” Marcia Anderson is president of the group.
During the style show, the Lyric Center gallery will be open to the public and feature a collaboration of pieces by various visual artists. Their work will continue to be displayed through the month of March. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
COVID-19 protocols will be in effect for the style show and can be found at lyriccenteronline.org.
