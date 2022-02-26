BRITT — Butch Panula, born to Roy and Taimi Panula in Hibbing, graduated from Hibbing High School in 1966 and trained in auto mechanics at the Hibbing Vo-Tech. Then he would join the U.S. Air Force.
On the other side of the Range was Sharon Holkko, born in Virginia to Bill and Alice Holkko and raised in Britt. After developing an interest in the Air Force at a military career day and graduating from Virginia High School in 1970, she also would choose the Air Force.
And by chance, the two would meet at McChord Air Force Base in Washington state, and their love story would begin.
Today, Feb. 26, 2022, they celebrate 50 years — their golden wedding anniversary.
Sharon Panula told of her background in the Air Force. She was a dental specialist, having taken basic training at Lackland in Texas and basic medical and field training at Sheppard Air Base, and then to McChord for on-the-job training.
She told how "it took a lot of convincing of my parents since I needed both their signatures and the Vietnam War was still going on and they were worried how women would be treated in the service. I told my Dad that I would get my continued education there and get paid for working at the same time, and he wouldn't have to worry about college for me since he had two in college already. And with the GI Bill I could go to college after the service. They both agreed and signed for me to join up."
Butch Panula entered the Air Force in 1968, and served until 1972.
He said, "I was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for basic training and training to work the aerial port for loading and unloading planes. My first tour of duty was Taegue, Korea, then to Thailand for 13 months with sometime in Bangkok and the rest at Utapao Air Base in Thailand, which was direct support for Vietnam. The air base was full of B52 bombers and KC135 refuelers and KC 135 cargo planes. Then it was off to McChord AFB for the duration of my four years."
___
Sharon Panula told the story of meeting the man she would marry. "We met at the dental clinic on base where I worked. Butch had an appointment and I was working the front desk and checked him in. I asked him if his name was Finnish, and he said yes. 'So where are you from?' I asked. 'Minnesota? You must live up north 'cause that's where most of the Finnish communities are.'"
Butch — given name Kenneth — Panula told Holkko he was from Hibbing. She told him she was glad to meet him and that she had graduated from Virginia. "Then we shook hands and he went off to his appointment. My shift went on as usual.
"Meanwhile, Butch went back to his barracks to visit his friend Mike Sheehan and told him about me. Mike asked him if he had asked me to go out. And he said no and then thought about it and called me at work.
"Now at the clinic I was busy cleaning the conference room at the end of the shift and the phone rings, which the NCO (non-commissioned officer) answered. He comes back to the conference room and says, 'Your Finlander's on the phone, airman, do you want to speak to him?' He asked me out and I said yes. Now mind you, while at work I wore a short haircut-style wig over my long hair because my hair couldn't fall over my uniform collar per regulations at the time. He would pick me up at the barracks later. So I went back to the barracks after work to get ready for my first 'official date.' My girlfriends were excited for me and helped me to get ready.
"He came to the barracks in his '55 Chevy that he had just bought. He was sitting in the car waiting for me (men aren't allowed in the barracks). I came up to the car and I asked him if he was waiting for someone (he didn't recognize me with my long hair and out of uniform now).
"So I got into his Chevy and we went out to the A&W for a burger and talked about home. And that was how we met in July of 1971.
"He asked me to marry him in October. We continued to date until November when I finally said yes, and he gave me a ring. We made arrangements to get married after telling our folks over the phone of our short engagement for our wedding at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Virginia on February 26, 1972. We flew home in uniform and then back after a 2-week furlough for the wedding and short honeymoon to the Cities."
The Panulas continued their service time until Butch Panula's discharge date of Sept. 5, 1972, and Sharon Panula was granted her request to be discharged at the same time. "And the rest is history," she said.
___
The newlyweds would move back to Minnesota, living in Hibbing with his parents for a short time "until we got an upstairs apartment on Virginia's south side and we had our first child in 1974. We bought our house in Britt and moved there when Jessica was 6 months old. Had our son Mike in 1975. Butch worked as a mechanic in town for a while before he was hired at Minntac as a diesel mechanic and an equipment tender. I went to school for my LPN with two little ones at home and graduated from nurses' training in 1979. We had our third child, Neda, in 1980 and just after having her I started to work at VRMC."
Butch Panula is now retired from his job in the mining industry. The Panulas have eight grandchildren, the oldest 27 and the youngest 8. He has a band called "The No Notes," and is active with the DAV Kolstad Chapter 23, and both belong to the Virginia Knights and Ladies of Kaleva.
Sharon Panula talked about special anniversaries over the years. "Butch planned our 20th anniversary celebration with a renewal of our vows at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. We renewed them again at the Fern Grotto in Hawaii for our 40th. And in 2015 we renewed them again in the Church of Peace in Helsinki, Finland. We wrote our own vows down and exchanged them silently to each other along with exchanging rings we had purchased at the Old Turku Village. That Finland trip was our trip of a lifetime!
"So we live each day we have been blessed with. One day at a time."
