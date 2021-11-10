The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools announced Tuesday that RAMS will be the new host of the Minnesota statewide speedtest project.
This map and initiative was previously hosted by the MN Rural Broadband Coalition.
This crowdsourcing speed test will allow local governments, area partners, communities, and providers to better identify underserved and unserved areas as well as help consumers see for themselves if they are actually getting the service (broadband speed) that they are paying for, a RAMS news release said.
“RAMS is able to host this test with the help of one of our Corporate members, GEO Partners, LLC who will be helping analyze the data and create usable maps and information,’’ said Ida Rukavina, executive director. “RAMS is also pleased that the retired director of RAMS, Steve Giorgi, has remained on Minnesota’s state broadband task force and is continuing to volunteer and help Minnesota communities gain access to affordable, high-speed internet. RAMS helped start this testing process in April of 2020 and the information gathered directly from the end users (you) will be used to further the development of high speed internet for the citizens of Minnesota. We recognize that not all of our areas of the State face the same challenges and this testing will help shed light on some of the challenges our communities still face.’’
Residents are encouraged to “TAKE THE TEST” on the RAMS Broadband website at: https://broadband.ramsmn.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.