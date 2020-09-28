US Senator Tina Smith talks about the importance of the 2020 election during a rally to kick off early voting Monday morning in Chisholm.
Retired 8th District Congressman Rick Nolan talks about how he was able to work with Joe Biden and the Obama administration to pass steel tariffs which resulted in the regions mines being fully reopened in 2016 during a rally Monday afternoon to support Senator Tina Smith in Chisholm.
DFL supporters attended a rally to kick off early voting in the state and to support Senator Tina Smith Monday morning in Chisholm.
