Donald Trump supporters fill a small park under the Chisholm water tower for a rally Friday afternoon. Congressman Peter Stauber as well as several area mayors who recently signed a letter in support of President Trump spoke.

Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe addresses a crowd of President Trump supporters during a rally Friday afternoon in Chisholm. Cuffe was defending his signing a letter along with several Range area mayors in support of Trump.

Supportes of President Donald Trump wave flags and cheer during a rally Friday afternoon in Chisholm. The republican rally was held two days after a DFL rally was held in Chisholm.

photos by Mark Sauer

