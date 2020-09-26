Railroads, from the beginning of iron ore mining in Arrowhead, were a necessity. To move the heavy ore any distance required the steel rails, powerful locomotives, and sturdy railcars. Down to Lake Superior the railroads ran, carrying the bounty of the mines.
As towns and mining locations developed across the Mesabi, each settlement might as well have been an island, as there were few ways to travel easily from one to another. With a high water table and so many lakes and creeks, northern Minnesota was not amenable to straight, dry roadways. Even if a logging road was passable in the winter with the ground frozen, in the summer that same road might be nothing but swamp that not even the strongest horse could navigate.
The native people developed the canoe as a brilliant means of travel in such an environment, and the first European voyageurs who came into the Great Lakes region adopted the canoe and referred to the “water highway.” But the miners, businessmen and their families were not interested in traveling by canoe. They wanted dry travel day and night from town to town for visiting, shopping, and attending special events.
The railroads being built for logging and mining were not interested in transporting people. Their profits came from industry, and being able to tear out a rail line and build a new one whenever the business demanded. Public transportation was not of interest to them, but it was of interest to those who wanted to see the region grow and prosper. People furnishing homes, store owners, and employees living in one town but working in another were just some who wanted dependable public transportation.
Some men saw the possibilities in what people needed and so the Mesaba Electric Railway Company incorporated in 1910. It would only last for 16 years, but it made a difference in many lives during those years.
The following article about the Inter-urban Electric Streetcar Line (as it was also called) was published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 26, 1958.
There are people living on the Iron Range today who don’t remember, or never knew, that the Mesaba Range was tied together for 16 years by an electric railway system that extended from Hibbing to Gilbert.
There was great rejoicing when the Mesaba Electric Railway reached Hibbing on January 22, 1913. On the first warm Sunday thereafter, people crowded the cars to take the excursion trip across the Iron Range. (Just a reminder: in 1913, Hibbing was still located north of its present setting. The move to the south was underway in 1920.)
So many people were turned away from the crowded cars that the Hibbing Daily Tribune opined that, “It is evident that the service will not be able to take care of the village during the summer months.”
The railway ran on an hourly schedule from Hibbing to Lavinia, (also known as Lavina) Glen Location, Chisholm, Myers, Coxton, Buhl, Lucknow Location, Kinney, Kinross, Mountain Iron, Hanna Location, Virginia, Eveleth, Genoa Location, and Gilbert. There were eventually 46 stations as additional locations and substations were added to the line, in some cases because new mines opened and miners needed the transportation.
Street railway bonds were gild-edged investments in those days, the kind of paper to put in the portfolios of rich widows, but the doom of the street railway system was told in the very same issue of the Hibbing Daily Tribune which announced the opening of the electric inter-urban service.
A story in the newspaper that day said that people really were beginning to “go” for those new automobiles. One automobile “agent” reported that he had sold 22 cars in Hibbing: 12 Fords, 8 Overlands, 1 Reo, and 1 Cadilac.
And the following year a group of Hibbing men started a jitney service between Hibbing and Alice.
But prosperity marked the early years of the electric railway. A former employee recalls, “We used to take in more than $400.00 in cash and as many as 500 tickets in one run.”
The Range organized a “Trolley Baseball League,” and some enterprising men and women provided for a more lurid type of entertainment by building a number of “blind pigs” along the right-of-way.
Electric railway traffic received added stimulus when Federal agents closed down the saloons in Hibbing late in 1915.. The streetcars began transporting parched throats to Buhl which was across the line into “wet” territory. (In a run-up to national Prohibition, areas of the state were declared “dry” because they were land included in the 1855 Treaty between the U.S government and the Ojibway which prohibited the sale of alcohol on Treaty land. Hibbing and Chisholm were included in that land.)
This was not an unmixed blessing as the Hibbing Daily Tribune reported: “At one of the stops between the Kinney Mine and Virginia, a party of eight or ten who had evidently been spending a bibulous afternoon at one of the blind pigs at the mining location, boarded the car. Their unfortunate condition was not evident until one of them sickened, and after having won a vantage point in the compartment occupied by ladies, suffered an intermittent hemorrhage from the stomach via the alimentary canal. The aisles were crowded while the fellow was hustled to the Smoking Compartment and a number of passengers narrowly escaped contamination. The air reeked of a certain vegetable first cousin to the onion.”
In 1924, the Oliver Mining Company cut off the bridge across the Hull-Rust pit, so the streetcar began using the new route it had constructed from North Hibbing across the viaduct from near Third Avenue, down First Avenue, and then down the newly constructed Howard Street. Once out of Hibbing, the railway followed the general route of the present Highway 169 to Chisholm. However, because of the expanding mine pits all across the Range, several other new routes were established in these years. Sometimes the new route might mean less than a mile’s move to the east or the south. Other times the re-route was more extensive.
The streetcar company tried to recoup some of the costs of the new Hibbing route by picking up passengers traveling between the old Hibbing and the new Hibbing, but the new bus line usually managed to run a bus just ahead of the street car to pick up any waiting customers.
The original plan for the line had been to keep moving west to Keewatin and Nashwauk, and maybe even all the way to Grand Rapids. However, that dream never came to be.
In spite of years of heavy traffic, mostly before 1920, the street railway never really prospered, and the company liquidated in 1929 after spending a number of years in receivership. In the early days, some said that the company was bothered by the ability of some conductors to ring up a 50 cent fare as 5 cents (especially when friends and family were involved).
But the principal villain for the failure of the Range’s electric streetcar line, as for all such lines, was the automobile and roads built to withstand all sorts of weather conditions. Across America, people were making the decision that cars were worth having, especially when the price of the automobile was in reach.
The rails finally were pulled up and the equipment scrapped or sold. Another instrument which had helped shape the business and social life of the Iron Range for a decade and a half was no more.
