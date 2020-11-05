CHISHOLM — There will be no changes to the current makeup of the Chisholm School Board in January.
Voters in Chisholm and Balkan on Tuesday elected Bob Rahja, Clarice Sever and Danielle Randa-Sauter to four-year terms on the Chisholm School Board. The trio were the only candidates to file for three open seats on the school board.
Rahja, the current school board chair, received 1,888 votes (35.12 percent), followed by Randa-Sauter with 1,735 (32.27) and Sever with 1,688 (31.40), according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
“The people in Chisholm have given me the opportunity to serve for 20 years and I try to maintain that trust with them, and tell them when things are going good,” Rahja. “When things are going bad, I try to get answers for them.”
The trust they’ve given me for 20 years makes me feel good. I’m going to try to serve them as best as I possibly can.
Rahja and Sever were most recently elected to the board in 2017. Sever is in her 25th year with the board. Randa-Sauter is the board’s newest member, and was appointed to the board this past summer to fill a vacancy with the death of longtime board member Darcy Lucas.
