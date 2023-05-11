CHISHOLM—A change in leadership is in the works for a local school board.
Bob Rahja, a 23-year member of the Chisholm School Board on Wednesday informed the school board that he no longer wishes to continue as board chair, but plans to serve for the remainder of his term.
Rahja’s current term began on Jan 1, 2021 and is set to conclude on Dec. 31, 2024, according to information included on the school district’s website.
“Effective immediately I am resigning as School Board Chair,” Rahja wrote in a resignation letter contained in an agenda packet for a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 15. “I will continue to serve as a board member until the end of this term.”
Rahja’s resignation is on the action portion for an agenda for the special meeting, and the board is also anticipated to call for nominations for a school board chair at that meeting.
A motion to approve a three-year professional leave of absence by Mark Morrison, Chisholm High School Principal, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026 along with a motion to hire Morrison as Superintendent of Schools, for those same effective dates is also on the agenda.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman earlier this year submitted his resignation for purposes of retirement, effective June 30.
The board discussed options for an interim superintendent at a special meeting on May 5 and again at its regular meeting on May 8 as a “Plan B” when all three applicants selected by the board to be interview declined.
Director Cindy Rice, Director Jacelyn Corradi Simon, Director Mark Casey and Director Shelly Lappi, during discussion on Monday, expressed an interest in negotiating with Morrison on an interim superintendent/principal (grades 4-6) position. The topic was introduced as an addendum to the agenda as a discussion item and was opposed by Rahja. It had earlier been an action item and removed from the agenda.
Rahja said he had spoken to Norman to see if he continued with the district what that would look like, and questioned if the directors had talked to Norman and asked him, “what he wanted.”
It was suggested by Randa-Sauter on Friday that Rahja have a discussion with Norman about what it would look like if he were to stay on as interim. The board appeared to differ on Monday whether that meant only if there was nobody interested in the position.
Directors told Rahja they hadn’t talked to Norman and that he also hadn’t reached out to them.
Rice also noted that Norman’s resignation had already been accepted by the board and hasn’t been rescinded.
“Ok, you guys go ahead and interview and do what you want with Morrison,” Rahja said. “I don’t like it, I don’t.”
After some back and forth, Rahja declared, “I’m out of it,” and called for a motion to adjourn.
The meeting ended without being adjourned. Adjourning the May 8 meeting is the first item on the agenda for the special meeting on May 15.
