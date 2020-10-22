new sports arena and convention center

The concrete outline of the new sports arena and convention center being built next to the current Miner's Memorial Building in Virginia is rapidly taking shape Tuesday after the arrival of a new crane on site to lift the large wall sections into place. Work is expected to continue on the project over the winter.

 Mark Sauer

