CHISHOLM — Antonio “Tony” Carillo does not want his mayor to endorse a presidential candidate on his behalf.
Carillo, a resident of Chisholm, and nearly 250 citizens from the Iron Range have joined a recently created Facebook group named “Petition for retraction or resign” to call on Chisholm Mayor John Champa and five other mayors from northern Minnesota to remove their letter endorsing President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Carillo is among the many taking to social media to say the letter released last Friday, when Pence stumped in Duluth, had misrepresented their history of voting for Democratic presidential candidates and the economical state of the regional mining industry.
“We all agree that there’s no place for a mayor of a small town to give the town’s endorsement to a political candidate, especially considering the fact that our voting record was nowhere near in favor of Donald Trump,” Carillo told the Mesabi Tribune on Thursday.
Carillo and his neighbors in the city of 5,000 residents are now asking for the mayor to remove his name from the letter and step back from a position of endorsement. Meanwhile, several members of the social media group are giving him an ultimatum: “retract or resign.”
“That’s kind of improperly using his public office to run his agenda, to push his own beliefs or agenda,” Carillo said. “If an average citizen of Chisholm wrote the same letter it wouldn’t get the same notoriety. Municipal politics and federal politics shouldn’t mix together. He overstepped the limitations of being a mayor by endorsing a presidential candidate.”
II.
Earlier this week, Chisholm City Councilor April Fountain told the Mesabi Tribune that she was unaware of the letter, which Champa signed as “Mayor of Chisholm” until she received a note last Friday from a resident telling her about it. “The council had not approved it,” Fountain wrote in an email.
During a separate phone interview, Champa told the Mesabi Tribune that he had “a personal constitutional right — freedom of speech and to endorse any candidate we like — that’s clear, whether we are elected officials or not.”
Still, city councilors and residents say they are concerned with how he signed the letter, as “John Champa Mayor of Chisholm,” saying they thought it could be construed as an endorsement by the entire community, not just the mayor. The mayor and his supporters say they find no issue with how he signed the letter.
Fountain said she and other councilors have since reached out to Chisholm City Attorney Bryan Lindsay to question whether the mayor had violated any statutes in signing the letter without discussing the matter with the local government body. In defending himself, Champa said he consulted with Lindsay on the matter. “He basically exonerated what I did 100 percent,” Champa said. “As long as I’m not implying or actually saying that you are acting on behalf of the city.”
Responding to the mayor’s reasoning, Fountain dismissed the notion that Champa’s signature was merely a personal endorsement. “This document was endorsed by mayors only, not members of the general public,” she wrote. “To suggest that they were expressing their opinions as private citizens is ignoring this fact.”
City Council President Tracy Campbell told the Mesabi Tribune in a separate email that the letter did not clarify whether the mayor’s views were his own or on behalf of city residents. “Because of the potential for confusion, the city council will be taking this issue up at its next meeting by bringing forth a resolution confirming that the city as a political subdivision is neutral in matters of politics and will neither promote nor oppose any candidate for any elective office,” Campbell wrote.
Champa said he was aware of the proposed resolution, yet he says it changes nothing. “Chisholm is already a neutral city,” he said. “We are supposed to make all of our decisions without bias — it’s already in place.”
III.
It was last Friday when Champa joined other mayors — Larry Cuffe of Virginia, Chuck Novak of Ely, Chris Swanson of Twin Harbors, Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth and Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt — in signing the letter announcing that “today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party.” They added, “It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.”
Together, the mayors traveled to Duluth and stood beside Pence, Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber and Senate candidate Jason Lewis, all Republicans, when noting that “by putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class.” They added, “We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere.”
The mayors considered Trump’s win as “something wonderful” and praised him for his claims that he “stood up to China, implemented tax cuts and fought for the working class.” “Now, four years later, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and for the first time in a very long time, locals are hopeful because of this president’s policies and willingness to fight for us,” the letter reads.
This past Tuesday, leaders at the United Steelworkers union representing steel industry workers and Iron Range miners penned a letter refuting the mayors’ statement that the region was “roaring back to life.” “Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth,” wrote USW International President Tom Conway, District 11 Director Emil Ramirez and District 11 Staff Representative John Arbogast.
In their letter, the trio endorsed Biden for president and described how they believed “Trump refused to acknowledge the threat posed by the coronavirus, mobilize resources or show leadership in the face of the global pandemic.” They added, “As a result of the pandemic, almost half of the workers at the Iron Range's mines were laid off.”
The noted layoffs began in April when Cleveland-Cliffs idled Northshore Mining and continued with ArcelorMittal shuddering Hibbing Taconite, followed by U.S. Steel’s Minntac reducing workforce and Keetac indefinitely idling. During this time frame, at least 1,750 miners were temporarily out of work.
Three of the mining plants are now back to normal operations as of August, but Keetac and 260 of its employees remain in a shutdown.
“Our union believes those mayors are misguided and don’t fully understand the nature of the economics of the industry or the Iron Range,” the USW leaders wrote. “Just drive down the main streets of Virginia and Eveleth and count the shut-down businesses. It hardly seems like the ‘roaring back to life’ that these mayors describe.”
On Thursday, Novak, the Ely mayor, told The Timberjay that he had been contacted by the Stauber campaign about signing onto the letter, but claimed that he did not see the final draft since his signature was done electronically. He did not agree with the message in its entirety.
“I’m living on a Range that is not really thriving,” Novak told the newspaper based in northern Minnesota. “Especially Ely.
Novak said he supports copper-nickel mining projects near Ely as a means to boost the city’s economy, which was dealt another blow earlier this year when its only car dealership closed. “Roaring back to life?” Novak added. “Do you think I’ve gone off my rocker?”
IV.
In Chisholm, Carillo said he voted for Clinton in 2016 and DFL candidate Joe Radinovich for the Eighth Congressional District seat in 2018.
Carillo’s voting record mirrors those of his neighbors in the city and most in the region.
Data from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office shows that 50.02 percent of 2,321 Chisholm residents voted for Democrat Hiliary Clinton in the 2016 general election, compared to the 41.49 percent which supported Trump. In fact, Babbitt and Ely were the only two cities whose mayors signed the letter where Trump prevailed in 2016. According to precinct-level data, Clinton also won in the cities of Eveleth, Virginia and Two Harbors.
Moreover, St. Louis County went to Clinton in 2016 by about 13,000 votes. But Trump won the Eighth Congressional District by more than 56,000 votes with a few thousand vote-margin of victory over his opponent.
Carillo said he plans to vote for Biden in the November presidential election. He knows he will not vote for Stauber to stay in his congressional seat, but he remains undecided whether he will vote Democrat or Independent.
When asked whether Trump has been helping the mining industry, Carillo, an electrician and member of the USW, exclaimed, “Absolutely not.” He continued, “All of our leadership agree, but a lot of our members disagree. I don't understand why they do. If you’re living up here on the Range and working in the mines, we haven’t received a profit sharing check for a long time. Even before COVID, the industry was not up and up by any means.”
Carillo’s main reason for voting against Stauber? He said the congressman failed to vote in favor of the Protecting the Rights to Organize Act, or PRO Act, which he described as being “one of the single most important pieces of pro-union legislation to come across congress in recent history.”
Still, he said many members of the local USW have voiced their support for Stauber as they consider him a friend of the union. Again, he does not understand their point of view.
Carillo considered the portions of the mayors’ letter regarding DFLers separating from their party and agreed with the sentiment that “the Iron Range is turning to the GOP within state politics.” “They feel abandoned by the state Democrats because of endorsements DFL received by environmental extremist groups,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know where else to go, so they’re going with the wild card option.”
Carillo’s opinions are mirrored on the local social media page, where citizens say that Trump is not the answer to the region’s economic issues despite their mayor’s rhetoric. “Trump has a long history of being unstable and making poor choices and defending lies after lies with more lies,” he said. “It’s exhausting. There’s no evidence to the claim that Donald Trump has done anything for the steel industry.”
V.
Members of the newly formed “Petition for retraction or resign” Facebook group say they are now seeking to draft a formal petition and are deciding whether to attend the city council’s scheduled meeting for next week. “We want to make our voices known,” Carillo said.
He explained that the local group garnered support from residents of other cities on the Iron Range and has been considering whether to expand their platform to involve citizens from the region.
“We can’t speak for other towns, but we would like our mayor to retract his name from that letter,” he said, referring to Champa. “We want our voices heard because we disagree with him using his platform to speak about his agenda.”
